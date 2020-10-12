On a night when Daniel Boone honored its seniors, a freshman led the way for the Lady ’Blazers to defeat rival David Crockett and advance in the District 1-AAA girls’ soccer tournament.
Anne-Claire Elliott scored a hat trick starting with a goal in the 17th minute. She added a second goal just two minutes later and a third in the 31st minute as Boone rolled to a 5-0 victory Monday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
“The whole team worked together to get me those scoring opportunities,” Elliott said. “I couldn’t have done it without everybody there. It’s a step-by-step process. We were really glad to do that for our seniors.”
Shyra Phan scored first for the Lady ’Blazers (7-6-2), getting them on the scoreboard in the fourth minute. She later assisted on Elliott’s second goal. Tessa Arney, who assisted on Elliott’s first goal, added the final Boone score in the 33rd minute.
After completely dominating the first half, Boone worked on passing and possession as the Lady ’Blazers will meet No. 1 seed Science Hill in the semifinal round Tuesday 5 p.m. at Tennessee High.
“We had a great first half. Everything was clicking and the communication was great,” Boone coach Steve Sessis said. “We were able to pass the ball around, get open and take the shots.
“Anne-Claire had the hat trick, but we’re pleased with how we played all the way around. We played with spirit and it was physical, but there were handshakes at the end.”
Despite being down on the scoreboard, the Lady Pioneers (0-12-0) stayed aggressive until the end. Lauren Myers and Chloe Anderson had good looks late in the second half, only to be denied.
“That’s one thing about this team. We’ve gotten beat every time we’ve played, but they’ve never stopped,” Crockett coach Bryan Barnett said. “It would have been easy to get mercy ruled in the second half, but we talked about at halftime about remembering who you are and all you’ve been through.”
Boone honored seniors Raygan Sain, Sydnie Hatcher, Sydney Clontz and Logan Miller after the game. Miller had a big game at defender and later turned offensive taking the final shot of the match for the Lady ’Blazers.
It was the final match for Crockett seniors Addie Stadler, Kayla Winfield, Sarah Galvan and Emily Whitson in what has been a trying year in more ways than one.
“We’ve dealt with two COVID shutdowns and it’s the first time we’ve had more than 13 players in four matches,” Barnett said. “The day after we were eligible to come back, we had back-to-back matches.
“I’m going to miss all these seniors, especially Addie’s leadership and her passion. I’ve never heard a complaint out of any of them and I’m really going to miss them.”