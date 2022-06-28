The NASCAR Cup Series season hits its official midway point Sunday with the Kwip Trip 250 at Road America.
Before the drivers tackle the 4.2-mile road course through the Wisconsin countryside, it’s a chance to look at some of the highlights from the first 17 races of the season.
We look at who’s performed the best, who has struggled the most and what have been the best finishes of the season.
Top Driver — Chase Elliott
The 2020 NASCAR champion gets the slight edge over Ross Chastain as Elliott has led the traditional point standings most of the year.
Elliott has struggled greatly at times in the Next Gen car, highlighted by him spinning out five times during practice for the Bristol Dirt Race and hitting the wall multiple times at California. However, he has led the most laps of any driver this season and has the best average finish. He was dominant at Dover and then won again Sunday night in Nashville.
Chastain is tied with Elliott and Kyle Busch with 11 top-10 finishes. He has eight top-five finishes to four for Elliott. Defending series champion Kyle Larson ranks second on the list with seven top-fives while Ryan Blaney and Busch each have six.
Top Organization — Trackhouse Racing
Chastain, a multi-generation watermelon farmer, has upset the apple cart of the top organizations. While some have blasted Chastain for his hard-charging style, Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks has defended his driver.
Not only has Chastain won two races, his teammate Daniel Suarez recently picked up his first career win at Sonoma. It’s a great story of perseverance for both drivers.
Chastain, 29, started out his Cup career in the underfunded No. 15 team before filling in for an injured Ryan Newman at Roush Fenway Racing in 2020 and later running some events for Spire Motorsports. He moved up to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 and had a solid year in the No. 1 car before the team was sold to Trackhouse owners Marks and Pitbull.
Suarez, the only foreign-born driver in the Cup Series, was an Xfinity Series champion at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2016. However, he struggled with Gibbs and another powerhouse team, Stewart-Haas Racing, over the next three seasons in the Cup Series. He took a major step back with Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020 before moving into the No. 99 Ganassi ride. Trackhouse decided to stick with him, same as Chastain, and it’s paid off in a big way.
Best Finish — Food City Dirt Race
Kyle Busch’s surprise victory at Bristol after Chase Briscoe’s desperate move to pass Tyler Reddick spun out both leaders was a finish for the ages.
There have been other notable finishes such as Chastain roughing up A.J. Allmendinger to get the win at Circuit of the Americas.
Joey Logano and Kyle Busch traded the lead on the last lap at Gateway. There’s also the Daytona 500 when rookie Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney tangled towards the end. Cindric went on to win, while Blaney finished fourth.
Special Award — Joey Logano
Logano deserves special recognition for his ability to adapt to new situations. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford won the inaugural Food City Dirt Race, the first Cup Series race on dirt in 51 years in 2021. He followed up by winning the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum and then won NASCAR’s first race at Gateway.
In addition, he tamed the always tough Darlington track. Logano is one of five drivers, along with Elliott, Chastain, Denny Hamlin and William Byron, to have two wins through the first 17 races.
Biggest Disappointment — Cole Custer
The driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford seemed ready to set the racing world on fire after winning seven Xfinity Series races in 2019 and following up with a win at Kentucky his rookie season in 2020.
Instead, there was the dreaded sophomore slump in 2021 with only two top-10 finishes in 36 races. He has been worse this season with no top 10s through the first 17 races and only one lap led. He ranks 27th in the point standings, ahead of only five drivers who have run all 17 races.
Most Intriguing Match-Up — Stewart-Haas vs. RCR
The battle for the final playoff spots should get even more intense through the next nine races. Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola from Stewart-Haas Racing are just ahead of Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon from Richard Childress Racing in the points.
There have been 12 different winners so far, leaving just four playoff spots. It’s likely three of those will be taken by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. or Christopher Bell, who are all ahead of the aforementioned drivers in the points.
If the season ended now, only Harvick would advance to the playoffs. Last season, a victory at New Hampshire saved Almirola from a terrible season. Reddick started out the season strong, while Dillon posted runner-up finishes at California and Talladega.
Another surprise winner could really turn up the pressure and possibly leave all four drivers on the outside looking in.