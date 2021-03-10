Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is the latest driver to commit to running in next week’s Karl’s Kustom Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Elliott announced on his twitter page that he will be racing a red and black No. 9 Late Model in on March 19-20. He becomes the latest NASCAR star, which includes fellow Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, to commit to the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The most popular driver in NASCAR, Elliott put it along with three other first-time experiences.
He put checks beside the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and a USAC Midget national race in Ocala, Florida, which he did all three before the NASCAR season. Now, he will step outside his comfort zone again to race the Late Model at Bristol a week before the Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series on March 28.
Elliott has three top-five and five top-10 finishes in 10 races on Bristol Motor Speedway’s normal concrete surface. His best finish was third in the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. He also won the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol.
Coincidentally, Elliott's first ever race in a dirt late model came in March 2013 at Volunteer Speedway. He finished third behind local drivers Jensen Ford and Tim Byrd.
LOCAL MOTOCROSS OPENER
Before there’s racing on the dirt-track at Bristol, they will be racing on dirt bikes at Blountville.
Motocross riders will take to the track this weekend for the season-opener of the Mega Series at Muddy Creek Raceway. A number of them have been in action already as part of the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.
The event featured rides from each corner of the United States from North Pole, Alaska to the Florida Keys. There were also international riders in the mix, but the Tri-Cities area contingent held its own.
Kingsport’s Logan McConnell led the way with a fifth-place ride in the College 18-24 race. He also finished 31st in the Open A race and 33rd in the 250 Futures race. Both of those were won by California whiz-kid Jett Reynolds.
Carson Eads, also of Kingsport, rode his Honda to a 14th-place finish in the Schoolboy 2 class.
Jonesborough rider Tyler Carroll pedaled his Kawasaki to a 12th-place finish in the 250C Limiteds race. He finished two spots ahead of Bluff City’s Cory Thornsberry, who also rode his Yamaha to a 21st-place finish in the 250C category. Carroll added a 15th-place ride in the 250C Jr. race.
Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia was fifth in the 85cc (10-12) category and 11th in 85cc Limited.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Testing at the Kingsport Speedway kicked off last Saturday with drivers from all six of the track’s classes showing up to prepare for the March 26 season opener.
Joey Trent returned with his orange No. 26 Late Model Stock car, while others included Jenna Wagner in the Sportsman class and Kelly Francis in her Pure 4.
There are two days of testing scheduled this week. Thursday’s session runs from 2-6 p.m. and there is a full day of testing Saturday. It is free to the general public.
NO SPRING THAW
The Schaffer’s Oil Southern National Series recently announced the Spring Thaw at Volunteer Speedway scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.
With the Bulls Gap race nixed, the Southern National Series will open its season March 27 at I-75 Raceway in Athens.