CHURCH HILL — It was just Elizabethton’s night.
The Cyclones upset top-seeded Volunteer 74-70 in the District 1-3A boys basketball tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Earlier, the Lady Cyclones rallied from an 8-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Lady Falcons 55-52.
Next up for the No. 2 Elizabethton girls is a matchup with No. 1 seed Sullivan East in the championship contest on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Volunteer. The Lady Patriots edged pesky Unicoi County 67-60 in the other semifinal.
The Lady Blue Devils and Lady Falcons meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the consolation game.
Elizabethton’s boys will battle Unicoi County, a 56-50 winner over Sullivan East, for the District 1-3A tournament title at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, also at Volunteer.
Showing no respect for the Falcons’ position as the regular season champs, the Cyclones (15-12) raced out to a 9-0 start and built what seemed like a commanding 40-22 advantage with 2:24 left in the first half.
“Volunteer was the one team this year that we didn’t beat in the regular season, so we came in here tonight with a chip on our shoulder,” said Elizabethton senior Jake Roberts, who led the Cyclones with 20 points. “Even though we were the fourth seed, we didn’t think we were the fourth best team here.”
The Falcons (20-11) tallied the final nine points of the first half and cut the deficit to 40-31 heading into the third quarter.
Slowly but surely, Volunteer creeped ever so close. The Falcons trailed only 59-55 to start the final stanza and got within 70-68 with 2:02 left in the contest.
But the Cyclones hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the victory.
“Confidence, energy and lack of pressure all were a great recipe for success tonight,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt.
Seth Carter added 14 points for the Cyclones while Bryson Rollins and Bryce VanHuss had 12 apiece.
Joltin Harrison and Heath Miller had 15 points each for Volunteer with Jon Wes Lovelace adding 14.
“Elizabethton played great, and we didn’t,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “Every time we gave them an open shot, they made it. There’s not much else to say.”
For the record, the Volunteer girls outplayed the Lady Cyclones for all but the final 22 seconds of the contest. They held a 42-34 lead with 7:43 remaining and seemed destined to win.
Elizabethton, though, refused to surrender and clawed its way back. Down 52-51, the Lady Cyclones’ Renna Lane tore a rebound from a pack of desperate Lady Falcons, turned and flipped the ball back up and into the net giving her team the lead with 22 seconds showing on the clock.
They would never give that lead back.
“When I got that ball, I just turned and shot, the Lord was with me on that one,” said Lane.
Lina Lyon had a game-high 25 points to lead Elizabethton (20-6) with Marlee Mathena adding 13.
“It took a while for them to figure things out,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews. “But they responded and made plays when we needed them.”
Veda Barton scored 17 points for Volunteer (17-13) with Audrey Evans adding 15 and Jacie Begley 11.
BOYS
Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 50
A 22-12 first quarter paid dividends for the Blue Devils, who got 20 points, including four 3-pointers, from Grant Hensley and 17 out of Lucas Slagle.
Bryson Peterson added 11 points for Unicoi County.
The Patriots were paced by Dylan Bartley with 11 points. Braden Standbridge and Masun Tate each accounted for 10.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 67, Unicoi County 60
A 30-point outburst by Jenna Hare enabled the Lady Patriots, now 25-8, to withstand a stubborn underdog.
Sullivan East, which led by only a point (42-41) entering the fourth quarter, converted 10 3-pointers with Hare and Abby McCarter each hitting four.
McCarter and teammate Hannah Hodge tossed in 12 points apiece as the Lady Pats overcame a 25-point effort by Unicoi’s Faith Bennett.
The Lady Blue Devils’ Hannah Shelton and Jocelyn Metcalf each totaled nine points.
Metcalf and Bennett both drained a trio of 3-point shots.