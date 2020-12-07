Elizabethton is climbing a very impressive football ladder.

By winning their third state championship Saturday at the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville, the Cyclones moved into the top 15 all-time among public schools in Tennessee.

Alcoa (19) and Maryville (17) stand head and shoulders above the crowd with Trousdale County (9) off in the distance. Alcoa won its sixth straight title with Friday’s domination of Milan.

Knox Fulton is next with six while South Pittsburg and Murfreesboro Oakland each have five. Oakland earned its fifth by crushing Brentwood in Saturday’s Class 6A championship.

Greeneville is part of a group of teams tied for the No. 7 position. Also owning four are Marion County, Milan, Oak Ridge, Murfreesboro Riverdale and Union City.

Elizabethton is among the teams tied for the No. 13 slot with three championships.

MR. FOOTBALL HONORS

David Crockett’s Prince Kollie and Elizabethton’s duo of Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes are in the hunt for TSSAA Mr. Football honors, which will be announced Tuesday.

The presentation ceremony will take place in Nashville, beginning at noon (EST).

Kollie is a Class 5A finalist while Rollins and Hughes are two of the three finalists for the Class 4A award.

Tennessee Titans’ play-by-play voice Mike Keith will be the emcee for the ceremony. A live video stream of the event will be provided at tennesseetitans.com.

STATE BEST

Adding another feather to its cap, Elizabethton finished as the state’s highest scoring team.

The Cyclones totaled 655 points this season to outscore Alcoa by 22. Here is this year’s final top five (four of the teams won titles with South Pittsburg finishing as Class 1A runner-up):

Team — Points

Elizabethton — 655

Alcoa — 633

Oakland — 591

South Pittsburg — 574

Peabody — 573

NOT TOO EARLY FOR 2021

Here’s a sneak preview of the area’s top 10 heading into the 2021 football season, realizing a lot of things could change between now and then — but hopefully the vast majority of them will be for the better.

1. Elizabethton

2. Science Hill

3. Dobyns-Bennett

4. West Ridge

5. Daniel Boone

6. David Crockett

7. Tennessee High

8. Hampton

9. Sullivan East

10. Volunteer

BASKETBALL RANKINGS

It’s going to be a strange year for ranking purposes in basketball. Some losses will have to be taken with a grain of salt, and some wins will be “yes, but …”

Keeping that in mind, here is the first edition of the area’s top teams.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Dobyns-Bennett (6-1)

The Indians narrowly get the top spot over Science Hill based on preseason predictions as these two teams haven’t created a separation point as of yet.

2. Science Hill (6-1)

The only loss is to perennial state power Knox Bearden, which is undefeated so far this season.

3. Sullivan East (6-4)

The losses are against very good competition, including D-B, Science Hill and Bearden. The Patriots haven’t backed down against anyone.

4. Volunteer (4-0)

This ranking is somewhat speculative, but the win over Daniel Boone looks good on the resume. More information to come Tuesday night as the Falcons play host to East.

5. David Crockett (3-1)

The jury is still out until the Pioneers get a few Class AAA games under their belts.

6. Daniel Boone (4-3)

The loss to Volunteer bumped the Trailblazers down a couple of spots. But they have good wins over Greeneville and Unicoi County.

7. Unicoi County (5-3)

The loss to Cloudland hurts a little, but the Blue Devils have good wins over Tennessee High and Sullivan South.

8. Sullivan South (4-2)

The Rebels don’t have a signature win yet, but have been solid and consistent.

9. Elizabethton (1-2)

This ranking is based on what has happened so far, and the Cyclones simply haven’t played many games or had all of their players available. Expect Elizabethton to climb as the season moves into the new year.

10. University High (2-3)

The Buccaneers get the nod here over Hampton, but both teams have played impressive schedules to date. UH’s win over Tennessee High trumps Hampton’s win over Sullivan Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Dobyns-Bennett (4-3)

The Lady Indians have two losses to a strong Grainger team that is 8-0 on the season. The Hall of Fame win over Sullivan East helped D-B get the top spot.

2. Elizabethton (2-2)

There’s still a lot of proving to do, but the Lady Cyclones own a solid win over Science Hill and the losses are against teams — North Greene and Cocke County — with a combined record of 11-3.

3. Science Hill (2-4)

Looking only at the record won’t suffice for the Lady Hilltoppers. They avenged a season-opening loss to Central and hold a win over Sullivan East.

4. Sullivan East (6-3)

Losses to D-B, Science Hill and Grainger push the Lady Patriots into the No. 4 spot.

5. Sullivan Central (4-4)

There are some good wins (Science Hill and South Greene, twice), and the losses are against quality opponents.

6. David Crockett (3-1)

It’s a good start, including a win over Sullivan South, but there isn’t enough meat on the bones yet.

7. Sullivan South (6-1)

The wins are over teams with a combined record of 9-17, and the loss was 24 points to Crockett. So the Lady Rebels still have to prove their way up the rankings.

8. Volunteer (4-2)

The Big Seven Conference win over Daniel Boone was important, and the Lady Falcons were competitive against Cocke County and South.

9. Cloudland (3-2)

As usual, the Lady Highlanders have mixed it up against tough opponents. Two wins over Unicoi County and one over traditionally tough South Greene look good.

t-10. Unicoi County (4-4)

Two close losses to Cloudland pushed the Lady Blue Devils down a notch.

t-10. Johnson County (3-2)

There isn’t enough of a body of work yet for the Lady Longhorns, who were competitive in a loss to South.