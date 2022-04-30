Jake Roberts has received many accolades, including the 2020 Class 4A state championship Most Valuable Player award, for his football playing days at Elizabethton High School.
Still, his selection Saturday as the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter Top Scholarship Recipient ranks right at the top of the list. Roberts, who is slated to play for ETSU in the fall, was chosen from a field of worthy candidates based on both his on-field achievements and his 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
He was a leader for the Cyclones program with three straight trips to the TSSAA Class 4A state championship game and back-to-back state titles in 2019-20. He talked about being honored at Saturday’s banquet held at the DoubleTree Hotel.
“To be in a room full of great athletes and scholars, it’s great to be recognized,” Roberts said. “Football teaches you that you’re going to get knocked down and you have to get back up. The classroom grind has been just as hard as the football grind. You have to put the work in for the grades.”
On the field, Roberts starred in all three phases of the game. As a wide receiver, he finished with 63 catches for 1,002 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season. He also had a rushing touchdown. Playing in the defensive secondary, he had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns.
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten pointed to Roberts as being an example to teammates and future Cyclones players. His No. 17 jersey will be retired and be shown at the NFF Mountain Empire Hall of Fame at MeadowView Convention Center.
“You win football games with people like Jake. This is why our program has been successful,” Witten said. “It’s a reflection of the work he has put in. There are times you struggle, but you realize days like today the hard work pays off. You think about the scholar-athletes who have a chance to win this. We had Parker Hughes, a Mr. Football, here last year.
“Jake is going to have legacy 20-30 years down the road that will impact our community. He has excelled academically and is a 1,000-point scorer in basketball. As a coach, you can talk about players like Jake for what he’s done on and off the field.”
The list of scholar-athletes recognized included fellow Carter County players: Hampton lineman McKinley Kuhn, Cloudland quarterback Chase Shell, Unaka defensive back Caleb Lydick and Happy Valley linebacker Landon Babb.
Others around the region who were recognized included: Volunteer quarterback Garrison Barrett, Tennessee High lineman Justice Musser, David Crockett running back Brenden Reid, Dobyns-Bennett wide receiver Hayden Sherer, West Ridge quarterback Austin Riner, Unicoi County linebacker Isaiah Smith and Johnson County lineman Nathaniel Summerow.
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Two-time Super Bowl champion Carroll Dale, a 1956 graduate of JJ Kelly High School, headlined the list of Hall of Fame inductees. Dale went on to play at Virginia Tech, where he was a two-time All-American in 1958-59. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960 NFL draft and spent five years with them.
He called the biggest break of his football career being traded to the Green Bay Packers, where he played for legendary coach Vince Lombardi. The Packers won three straight NFL championships, including 1966, the year before the Super Bowl. He played eight seasons for the Packers before finishing his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 1973.
Dale finished his NFL career with 438 catches for 8,277 yards and 52 touchdowns. He is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. After his playing days, he served as athletic director for UVa.-Wise.
Also inducted was Tennessee High quarterback David Bibbe, who led the Vikings to back-to-back state championships in 1971-72 — the latter when they were recognized as the national champions.
So was Hal Miller, an All-American football player at Dobyns-Bennett, who co-captained Georgia Tech's 1952 national championship team. Miller played one season for the San Francisco 49ers before a stint in the military and a long career at Eastman.
The final inductee was “Touchdown” Tommy Sams, who set Happy Valley school records for 5,300 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in a season.
OTHER HONOREES
John Cropp, who led Tennessee High to those 1971-72 state titles before embarking on a successful college career as a coach and administrator, was honored with the John Robert Bell Coach Award. George Jordan, who served as a football official for over 30 years, was the recipient of the James Cradic Award.
Tusculum wide receiver Justice Parham won the chapter’s William V. Campbell trophy. He will be a finalist for the national award that is given out in December at the NFF Annual Awards Ceremony in New York.