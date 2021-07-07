You could say that Brody Malone’s upbringing reflects that of his East Tennessee heritage.
Malone — who was recently named to the United States Olympic Gymnastics team — was born in Johnson City and later moved to Summerville, Georgia.
“Being from this area, it is pretty special to see an athlete with connections make it to the biggest stage,” said father JD Malone, who grew up in Elizabethton. “We signed him up when he was 3 and it was really because a couple of close friends of ours opened up a gym in Johnson City.
“John and Penny Johnson were taking their kid to what was really a tumbling class and we just started taking Brody and he fell in love with it.”
JD, who grew up in Watauga and went to Elizabethton High School, said he passed down what his coaches taught him to Brody.
“I was a big baseball guy growing up, playing all through Little League and high school. If you watch Brody breathe when he’s doing the floor routine, that’s pretty much everything I learned from Roger Snodgrass,” JD said. “I played for Dave Rider, too, so I had to be tough. I really think his strong southern heritage and the ‘lunch pail’ mentality has paid off.
“I remember telling him early on that talent will take you a lot of places, but hard work will get you further.”
Malone’s story is about a country boy who was highly recruited out of high school and ended up at one of the more prestigious schools in the country — Stanford.
“We went out to California on an unofficial visit in his junior year and it is a whole different environment out there,” JD said. “We took visits all over the place, including Penn State. Coming back from his official visit in his senior year, we weren’t really sure that he would get in. His coach texted him on the way home on the plane and told him that he got in and he said, ‘Well, I kind of have to go now. It wouldn’t be the smartest thing if I didn’t.’”
And Malone still stays true to his southern roots, being an active outdoorsman and always being aware of the hunting season and even doing some rodeos on the side.
“You could say that 2020 was a very good hunting year for him,” JD said. “When he came home, it was turkey season and he would be up at 3 o’clock in the morning, checking the weather and asking if it would be a good day to go.”
The US Olympic Trials in St. Louis had obviously been a circled event on the calendar for quite some time and Brody was completely ready for it.
He put on a showcase performance while racing to victory and the automatic berth on the Olympic team that came with it.
His all-around total of 171.600 was a good three points ahead of Yul Moldauer and the rest of the field. And three points is a lot when you’re talking about a sport in which tenths of a point often define the difference between perfection and failure.
“As a father, I was a little bit more amped up for the NCAAs than I was for the Trials, but it was still very nerve-racking,” JD said. “I’m one of those that will go somewhere and hide during his routines, especially on the high bars. But, oddly enough, I had a certain peace about the Trials because we have a strong faith and we believe whatever happens will be what was meant to be.
“It really didn’t even set in for him until a couple of days later and then we all had to go back into the COVID protocol.”
The decision to do gymnastics was a tough one for Brody, who also grew up playing baseball and was quite good.
“We went all the way to the Dizzy Dean World Series one time and he made the all-series team,” JD said. “He was very talented and it honestly was a shock to me when he was 12 that he chose gymnastics. I said to him that he can be really good at two things, but if he wanted to be exceptional, he had to choose one or the other.
“His mom and I had very few fights, but most of the ones we did have were about what sport he was going to do. I think his mom ended up being very happy with the decision.”
The road hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine for Brody on his way to Tokyo.
His mother Tracy died of cancer in 2012 and his stepmother Lynn Johnson passed in 2019 after suffering a brain aneurysm.
“His mom was definitely his biggest fan out of all of us,” JD said.
Brody has long believed that he would one day be in the Olympics, even going so far as to telling his teachers that he would be on the world’s grandest stage.
“He’s been telling people that he would be there since probably the third grade,” JD said. “He’s a big believer in the spoken word and that’s not him being cocky or anything, it’s just pure confidence. He’s genuinely one of the most humble people you’ll ever meet, but he’s always been a gamer.”