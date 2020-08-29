One thing should keep Elizabethton from looking back and admiring its 2019 state football championship: a loaded team in 2020.
The Cyclones enter the season with about as much experience as head coach Shawn Witten could hope to have.
Leading the way among the “Stars of Tomorrow” is quarterback Bryson Rollins. He was one the state’s best Class 4A players last year, earning a spot as a Mr. Football semifinalist. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior should be in the running for the top honor again this year. He can run, throw, and is an off-the-charts leader.
Also pointing toward a bright future on the offensive side of the football is wide receiver Parker Hughes. The 6-2, 195-pounder can run past people while also owning an uncanny ability to win 50-50 balls. Braden Holly supports Hughes as the No. 2 threat.
Running back LaDarian Avery is the senior member of the backfield and he should produce this season. Sophomores Nate Stephens and Cade Russell add to the mix this year as well as down the road.
The offensive line will make it easier for the running backs. All five starters return after playing every meaningful snap of last season.
Cole Morganstern (6-4, 295), Wes Erwin (6-2, 295), and Colby Garland (5-10, 285) provide senior presence with plenty of size. Owen Slagle and Conner Johnson are a pair of stout juniors.
The defense is anchored by rock-solid veteran Deuce Morton. The 6-0, 210-pound senior should give opponents headaches throughout the season.
On the defensive line, Trenton Taylor (6-4, 295, Jr.) packs a load that offensive lines will have trouble moving.
Junior Jake Roberts is a secondary threat who should get his share of picks and deflections.