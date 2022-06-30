Evan Carter’s field-of-dreams moment has been happening on a daily basis.
“Playing a kid’s game for a job, it can’t get any better than that,” said Carter, a former Elizabethton High School baseball standout. “It’s awesome. For me the days are flying by. I would say it goes by quicker because I am playing every day. I blinked and it’s almost July now, and the season started in April.”
Carter is having a good season with the Hickory Crawdads, the Texas Rangers’ High-A affiliate in North Carolina. Entering Thursday’s game, Carter was batting .268 with a solid on-base percentage of .370. He has five homers and 39 RBIs while batting first, second or third in the order. Also, Carter has stolen 14 bases.
Selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft — after missing his senior season with the Cyclones because of the pandemic — Carter was the No. 50 pick overall. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound center fielder has made steady progress, and is considered one of the organization’s top 10 prospects. With a ranking that high and the money already invested by the Rangers, it’s not out of the question Carter could beat his current 2025 big-league arrival projection.
THE FOCUS
Carter turns 20 in August and is one of the youngest everyday players in the South Atlantic League. But his youth hasn’t kept him from standing out as polished and productive. What keeps him grounded is an attitude of focusing on the task at hand.
“I just try to focus on what is going on at the moment,” Carter said in a phone interview Thursday, prior to the third contest of a six-game home series with Greensboro. “At the end of the day, rankings don’t matter. What matters is what you’re doing on the ball field that day. I would rather be where my feet are and play this season.”
His focus has helped him enjoy some standout efforts, none bigger than June 21 against the Rome Braves. In a 12-6 win, Carter went 3 for 3 with two triples, a home run and six RBIs. Included in the mix was a third-inning grand slam.
“It was really cool,” Carter said of the bases-loaded blast. “It was my first one ever. Hopefully more will come down the road.”
The overall day, including the two triples, was just one of those things, Carter said.
“Baseball is weird,” Carter said. “There’s a lot of luck involved. A lot of things have to fall the right way. You get thrown good pitches to hit, and there just happens to be people on base. A lot of little stuff has to come together. All you can do is be prepared and take advantage of situations when they present themselves.”
THE UP STEP
In his debut season with the Single-A Down East Wood Ducks (Kinston, N.C.) in 2021, Carter had more walks (34) than strikeouts (28) before being shut down with a stress fracture in his lower back.
The move to the next level has been a challenge.
“It was a big jump, honestly, in my opinion,” Carter said. “The pitchers are a lot older than me and a lot more experienced.
“That jump from Single-A to High-A in pitching is one of the bigger ones. You have to adjust back. It forces you to be better. In the end, I think it’s a good thing.”
Carter has handled it well, jumping his batting average up 32 points while maintaining a good walk-to-strikeout ratio (36 to 44) through 57 games.
As for team success, Hickory finished second in the first half of the season, putting together a record of 38-28. The Crawdads are 2-3 in the second half, which runs through Sept. 11.
LOOKING AHEAD
Carter said he has seen teammates get the call to move up, and knows it takes more than one or two things to make it happen.
“I think in order to move up, you’ve got to work on everything,” he said. “There’s never one thing that’s complete. You’re always looking to learn and always looking to get better at everything.”
Winning physically is one thing, Carter said. But he said an important part of the upward path is mental strength.
“I think one of the biggest things for me is the mental side of things, whether good or bad you’ve got to show up as the same person every single day,” Carter said. “Be consistent with your emotions and mindset. That’s hard if you’re going through a rough patch. That’s one thing I’ve focused on a lot this year.”
FAMOUS TEAMMATE
One of Carter’s teammates is Luisangel Acuña, who is the brother of Atlanta Braves megastar Ronald Acuña Jr.
The younger Acuña also bats high in the order for the Crawdads.
“He gets a lot of attention from the fans,” Carter said. “It’s cool for them to see him because of who his brother is. As far as on the team, we treat him like any other person on the team. And that’s how he wants to be treated.”
TEXAS ORGANIZATION
Carter said he’s in a solid spot with the Rangers.
“Our culture is really good,” Carter said. “It’s fun to be around. They’ve drafted and picked up players who are great people, and I appreciate that. The coaching staff has been great, and everybody truly cares for each other. I think that’s what makes a great team. I think the Rangers have done a great job.”
And although he said he’s happy with the Rangers, Carter still likes going home — which is only about a two-hour ride from Hickory.
“I’ve been able to go home a lot,” Carter said. “It has been nice to go home during the season. I’m definitely not going to leave behind where I’m from. I’m always going to go back home. There have been a ton of people supporting me. I still talk to a lot of people from home. That’s still something I will keep a part of my life.”