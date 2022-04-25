It’s a narrative Elizabethton wants to rewrite.
Greeneville has been to the state soccer tournament for 10 straight years. Elizabethton has never gotten that far, last reaching the sectional in 2015.
And while the Cyclones can’t change that specific history Tuesday night, they have a big opportunity to take a step in the right direction. Elizabethton plays host to Greeneville with the District 1-AA regular season title on the line.
Both teams are undefeated in league play at 3-0. Elizabethton (7-1-2 overall) tied Morristown East and University High with its loss against private-school Providence Academy. All but one of the dings to Greeneville’s record (7-4-2) came against Class AAA teams: Sevier County, Dobyns-Bennett, Oak Ridge, Farragut and Jefferson County. The other was a loss to Class AA Murfreesboro Central Magnet, which has been to the state tournament five times in the last seven years.
Cyclones’ head coach Bill McClay said his team will need to do three things to have a shot at beating Greeneville.
“We need to keep shape defensively, be brave when we have the ball, and make the most of our opportunities,” McClay said.
The Cyclones are led offensively by Riley Vernon (11 goals) and Isaac Hurley (10 goals) along with Clay Hopland (10 assists) and Eli Williams (5 assists).
Defensively, they lean on backs Luke Whaley, Nathan Tshuma, Jacob Williams, midfielder Skylar Jenkins and goalkeeper Mason Williams.
The game is set for 6 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium.
MORE TITLE CHASING
Here’s a look at the key remaining games in the area’s baseball and softball conferences:
BASEBALL
Big Five Conference
Pending the outcome of Monday’s game between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, this may not be decided until the Indians’ game at home on May 2 against David Crockett.
Upper Lakes
Tennessee High had a chance to clinch Monday, but Tuesday’s game at Sullivan East could do the trick as well.
Three Rivers
Chuckey-Doak has clinched the title.
Watauga Valley
University High’s visit to Hampton on May 3 will likely tell the story of a three-way tie (with North Greene) or the Buccaneers winning outright.
SOFTBALL
Big Five Conference
Lots of action remains with one game separating Daniel Boone at Science Hill, and it could come down to May 3 when the Lady Hilltoppers visit the Indians and the Trailblazers travel to face rival Crockett.
Upper Lakes
Tennessee High has locked up the league crown.
Three Rivers
Chuckey-Doak’s game at Johnson County on Tuesday has title implications, but the Lady Longhorns have three other league games remaining.
Watauga Valley
Thursday’s game between North Greene and Unaka in Elizabethton will likely decide the issue.
STATE BASEBALL
Here are this week’s Press/Times News state rankings:
CLASS 4A
1. Science Hill (25-4)
2. Houston (28-4)
3. Powell (20-3)
4. Hendersonville (20-6)
5. Farragut (16-9)
6. Collierville (23-8)
7. Stewarts Creek (20-5)
8. Clarksville (18-9)
9. Summitt (16-6)
10. Dobyns-Bennett (18-8)
CLASS 3A
1. Munford (18-8)
2. Tennessee High (17-5)
3. Hardin County (17-9)
4. Carter (20-5)
5. Upperman (19-6)
CLASS 2A
1. Pigeon Forge (26-2)
2. Riverside (14-6)
3. Adamsville (18-5)
4. Forrest (15-6)
5. Sweetwater (15-4)
(tie) Chuckey-Doak (15-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville (21-2)
2. Sale Creek (14-2)
3. Gordonsville (15-8)
4. Coalfield (18-7)
5. McKenzie (14-5)
BIG BOY SCHEDULE
Providence Academy will get a chance to see how it stacks up against some of the state’s best public-school teams this week.
The private-school Knights — who will join the TSSAA for the 2022-23 school year — play Pigeon Forge on Tuesday at home, visit Powell on Thursday, and travel to face Farragut on Saturday.
STATE SOFTBALL
Here are this week’s Press/Times News state rankings:
CLASS 4A
1. Farragut (24-2)
2. Daniel Boone (23-7)
3. Wilson Central (17-5)
4. Smyrna (21-4)
5. Siegel (17-7)
CLASS 3A
1. Lexington (30-1)
2. Soddy Daisy (24-5)
3. Gibbs (24-4)
4. White County (20-6)
5. East Hamilton (20-9)
CLASS 2A
1. Summertown (26-7)
2. Bledsoe County (20-1)
3. Sequatchie County (20-6)
4. Forrest (16-9)
5. Meigs County (13-2)
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville (10-4)
2. Gordonsville (16-4)
3. Huntland (13-4)
4. Sale Creek (14-13)
5. Unaka (15-9)