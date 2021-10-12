It wasn’t supposed to end this way — for Tennessee High.
Trailing by a goal as the game entered the final 15 minutes, Elizabethton came to life and shocked the Lady Vikings with a pair of late goals in the District 1-AA girls soccer semifinals at The Stone Castle on Tuesday night.
Kaiya Simmons’ impressive blast from 25 yards out was the difference in a 2-1 victory that kept the Lady Cyclones’ season alive and ended things for Tennessee High.
“I thought (the upset) could be there,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Bill McClay. “It was just a matter of, could we keep it together. They dug down deep.”
Elizabethton (10-7-1) will travel to play Greeneville (11-8) in the District 1-AA championship Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Cyclones also earned a berth in next week’s region tournament.
Greeneville advanced by scoring 11 goals prior to halftime in a mercy-rule win over Volunteer, which was unable to score.
THE GAME WINNER
With the score tied and just under seven minutes remaining, Simmons was a few yards behind a well-placed through ball from Emma O’Quinn.
Two Tennessee High defenders seemed to have the angle — but Simmons had the speed, power and desire to beat them to the punch.
“I saw the space and I went for it,” Simmons said. “It was right on my foot and I just kicked it as hard as I could in the corner. It was definitely one of the best shots I’ve ever taken.”
Simmons crushed a blue blazer that ripped into the lower right-hand corner of the net. Tennessee High’s goalkeeper had little more than a penalty-kick-stop chance.
“That’s what (Simmons) has been doing,” McClay said. “We asked her to go more at the goal. Take them on. She’s big enough to muscle people, and that’s what she did there. And her finishing has been spot on.”
The game wasn’t over, but maybe it was as the late strike seemed to deflate the favored Lady Vikings.
“We left it all on the field and it was an amazing turnout,” Simmons said.
FIT TO BE TIED
For all of Elizabethton’s good defensive work and a handful of offensive threats, the Lady Cyclones still trailed as the game was getting perilously late.
Enter Mollie Johnson with a secret plan, or something like that. Johnson hit a beautifully placed pop fly that sailed over the goalie, but fortunately for the Lady Cyclones it went under the crossbar and into the net.
After the game, Johnson revealed her secret.
“It was luck,” Johnson said with a big smile. “I knew the goalie had a whole lot of skill, and I just had to do what I did — and it worked.”
Despite trailing throughout the game, Johnson said she and her teammates never wavered in their belief they could turn the tables from a 3-0 loss to Tennessee High in the regular season.
“This team never gives up,” she said. “We work together even when we make a mistake. I knew it wasn’t over.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Lady Vikings appeared to get what they needed when Riley Miller found the net in the game’s opening minutes.
It was a tough blow for the Lady Cyclones, who entered with a game plan of trying to make sure Miller didn’t beat them.
Tennessee High’s season ended with a record of 9-4-1.