CHURCH HILL — An impressive display of long-range shooting was the spark that pushed the Elizabethton girls basketball team to its third district tournament title in four years on Monday night inside Volunteer’s gym.
The Lady Cyclones shot an eye-popping 13 of 27 from 3-point range and throttled Sullivan East 79-44 in the District 1-3A championship.
Elizabethton junior point guard Lina Lyon was named the tournament’s MVP after tossing in 14 points against East.
The heroines for the Lady Cyclones (21-6) on Monday, however, were Olivia Holly and Renna Lane, who combined to go 9 of 15 from long range.
Holly netted a game-high 21 while Lane had 16.
“These girls have put in so much effort since last March and they’ve bought into what we want to do,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We wanted to hang our hats on defense and rebounding and when you do that, the ball goes in a lot more.”
The second quarter was the early dagger for the Lady Patriots (25-9) as Elizabethton went 7 of 10 from distance, including four straight makes from Lane.
“When we’re in practice, we’re always knocking down 3s and especially after yesterday, I knew that we were going to come out and shoot well,” Lyon said. “I was so excited because I knew we were going to come out and win this game.”
Sophomore center Marlee Mathena netted 13 on 6-for-8 shooting, but it was her key passing from deep in the post that stretched the Lady Patriot defense that was without Riley Nelson.
“She’s just a sophomore, but tonight, she played like a junior or even a young senior,” Andrews said. “That’s big for us because we have to establish the inside first with a drive, cut or pass.
“Our stats show that we shoot it really well when it goes inside out.”
Without Nelson, Jenna Hare carried the bulk of East’s scoring load — totaling 17 points. Teammate Hayley Grubb hit for 13.
East had a tough time all night, committing 14 turnovers and hitting just four shots from deep.
Volunteer 70, Unicoi County 49
The Lady Falcons (18-14) were able to get off to a good start and continually force turnovers in the District 1-3A consolation game.
Jacie Begley led the way with 14 points while Audrey Evan and Veda Barton each had 12.
“It was a very solid night and we just wanted to spread the wealth,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We want everybody to play together and keep it going. We never know when our team is going to be hot. Jacie came out hot tonight and everyone off the bench played well.”
Faith Bennett had a game-high 17 to lead Unicoi County while Allie Lingerfelt netted 13.
Volunteer got off to a great start in the first quarter as Jacie Begley, Audrey Evans, Kendra Huff and Danielle Sizemore each hit at least one bucket from long range.
The Lady Blue Devils (9-23), meanwhile, couldn’t find much of anything in the first quarter and were down by nine.
Lingerfelt netted four points in the first, all from the free-throw line.