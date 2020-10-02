ELIZABETHTON — Playing the ring music of wrestling legend Ric Flair after every touchdown, the Elizabethton football team’s demolition of William Blount was a squash match from the start.
The defending Class 4A state champion Cyclones styled and profiled by scoring on their first eight possessions in a 56-8 thrashing of the Governors on Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium. Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten liked how his No. 1-ranked team took it to William Blount from the opening kickoff.
“We challenged our football team this week to take the next step and we did that,” Witten said. “We couldn’t have played any better tonight. We took the ball 80 yards on the first drive and scored. We created two turnovers early in the first half. We’re blessed to have really great players who work hard and have accountability.”
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins had three rushing touchdowns and threw for two more as the Cyclones (6-0) romped to the program’s 21st straight victory. Rollins finished 9 of 11 passing for 159 yards and 16 rushes for 96 yards.
Rollins also showed he was in command by drawing the Governors offside on three different occasions. The offensive attack had a near-perfect balance with 208 passing yards and 205 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line came out strong and physical and helped us get the run game going.” Rollins said. “Our receivers played great and they blocked downfield so good. We worked all off-season to get to this point and to have that chemistry together … it shows.”
Parker Hughes had an all-around performance with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown, a 40-yard catch to set up a 1-yard TD run for Nate Stephens and a 3-yard touchdown reception. Hughes finished with four catches for 108 yards and had another interception he returned 50 yards down to the William Blount 31-yard line.
“I could see the ball coming my way. I knew if I could get a hold of that one, I was going to the house,” Hughes said. “I was able to make the play and come up with that second one.
“It was the best we’ve played all season. We could run the ball, throw the ball or whatever we wanted to do offensively. And defensively, everything was just clicking.”
Braden Holly caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Rollins and LaDarian Avery scored on a 1-yard run for Elizabethton’s final scores.
The Elizabethton defense shut out the Governors (3-4) until midway through the fourth quarter when Zach Gardner scored on a 4-yard run. Trenton Taylor gave Elizabethton some momentum in the first quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Peyton Johnson.
Also, the Cyclones sacked William Blount quarterback three times. Caleb Johnson had two sacks and Grayson Hatfield had one. In addition, the Cyclones held the Governors to 21 rushing yards on 19 attempts and seven first downs for the game.
“Every Tuesday, we call it turnover Tuesday where we go through the drills,” Taylor said. “It pays off. Everybody said they’re a 6A team and they’re going to beat us on the edges. We came here with a chip on our shoulders and it showed.”
Sean Smithdeal remained spot-on in the kicking game. He was 8-for-8 on extra-points, booting them all down the middle of the uprights.
LOOKING FOR AN OPPONENT
Elizabethton’s game against Union County scheduled for next Friday has been canceled. The impressive performance likely did them no favors trying to find a fill-in opponent for homecoming.
Witten also pointed out the Cyclones are undefeated in game’s broadcast by local television affiliate WCYB and it was the first home game in over a month.
“We love playing on TV and we’re 4-0 on TV,” Witten said. “But we missed this place. We hadn’t played a home game the whole month of September, so we were excited to be back here the first time.”