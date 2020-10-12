ELIZABETHTON — Eliza- bethton’s girls soccer team took care of business in the opening round of the District 1-AA tournament.
Maddie O’Quinn scored three goals and assisted on two others Monday night as the third-seeded Lady Cyclones rolled past winless Unicoi County 8-0. It earned them a semifinal meeting at Sullivan Central, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We knocked the ball around pretty well,” Elizabethton coach Bill McClay said. “Games like this, some of our newer players get to experience what their position expects of them.”
Mollie Johnson got the Cyclones on the scoreboard in the second minute when she headed in a goal on a pass from Madelyn Outland.
That started a barrage that never let up. Elizabethton held the ball for practically the entire game.
Emily Little added two goals, while Kaiya Simmons had three assists. Sianna Robey and Tessa Lamb also scored.
“We’ve been talking all year about finding a player with a better option,” McClay said. ”We still have a tendency to make not the best decision, trying to dribble through somebody when we have better options.”
The Cyclones (8-8) will be going back-to-back days when they play at Central on Tuesday. The Cougars won the matchup during the conference season. Elizabethton did manage to get some revenge in a non-conference meeting.
“That’s what happens when you lose that conference game early in the year,” McClay said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us.”