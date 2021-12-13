ELIZABETHTON — The response by Elizabethton was overwhelming.
After Happy Valley scored the first basket in Monday night’s rivalry game at Bayless Gym, the Cyclones scored the next 13 points on their way to a 68-33 victory.
Elizabethton (4-0) led 45-15 at the half and were well on its way to defeating the Warriors (1-9). Coach Lucas Honeycutt talked about his team being close to full strength after getting players back who played in the state championship football game.
“We took it kid by kid with their health and how they came back from 15 weeks of football. I was really pleased with watching them,” he said. “Some were a little winded and out of shape, but they did some really good things for us tonight.”
Kaleb Hambrick led the Elizabethton offense. Hambrick, who helped carry the team as the football players were winding up, knocked down four 3-point shots and finished 19 points. The coach praised him for his shot and the way he’s blossoming as a player.
Nate Stephens scored 11 points, while a balanced attack saw Bryson Rollins with eight points, Jake Roberts and Mason Ball each with seven. As big as their points were, Honeycutt liked the way they shared the basketball and played defense.
“I was really pleased with the efforts on both ends tonight,” Honeycutt said. “Bryson is a machine on the defense end with how quick he is and how many plays he makes with his hands.
“We talked to Jake about how people might guard us. Jake is sharing the basketball and getting his teammates involved. Jake is going to have some big (scoring) nights, but tonight he passed up some shots to get his teammates open. That’s what we needed to get back on the right foot.”
Landon Babb was Happy Valley’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points. No other Warrior player finished with more than five.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 61, Happy Valley 29
The Lady Cyclones (5-3) raced out to a 15-2 lead and led by double-digits the rest of the way against the Lady Warriors (2-9).
Ahead 39-25 in the third quarter, Elizabethton scored the next 20 points to put the game completely out of reach.
“I thought we did a good job early of stepping on the gas,” Andrews said. “We changed some things where we had been working on and didn’t look the best for a while. But our kids were able to respond again and get us another good run.”
Lina Lyon led the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Olivia Holly knocked down five shots behind the 3-point line in a 17-point effort and Renna Lane scored 14.
Their efforts on the defensive end proved as valuable as their offense.
“Our defense smothered them late,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We’ve made a big emphasis on reacting and anticipating some things.
Kenzie Ramey paced Happy Valley with 14 points as no other player scored more than five.
NEXT UP
Elizabethton has the quick turnaround as it hosts Johnson County on Tuesday. Happy Valley’s teams return to action Friday at University High.