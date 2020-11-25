When thinking about the toughest players on the football field, the guys who collide and battle on every single snap usually come to the forefront.
And this year, two of those trench-battle veterans rose to the top of the Johnson City Press All-Tough Guy team.
This year’s co-captains are Elizabethton linemen Cole Morganstern and Conner Johnson.
Joining those players at the top of the honor roll was Hampton’s Michael Lunsford, who was the pick as this year’s ATG coach of the year.
Lunsford’s gritty approach helped his team beat every opponent except two, and both of those losses were down-to-wire hard battles against undefeated teams.
Here’s a look at this year’s All-Tough Guy team:
COLE MORGANSTERN
Elizabethton
At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, the senior routinely redirected the paths of defensive linemen. His strength, technique and general football ability set him apart from the crowd.
CONNER JOHNSON
Elizabethton
The Cyclones’ offensive line has been a force to be reckoned with for two seasons, and the 6-2, 275-pound junior is a big reason the team can run when it wants and throw when it chooses.
JUSTUS SUTTON
Science Hill
Not only did the 5-9, 195-pound junior linebacker lead the Hilltoppers in tackles, opposing offensive players often left the field with a firm reminder of his forceful ways.
TONY DAVIS
David Crockett
In the middle of the Pioneers’ defense, the 6-3, 290-pound senior defensive tackle created significant issues for opposing offenses throughout the season. His effort and physical presence forced offenses to try other routes for yardage.
WILL HAMLIN
Daniel Boone
It was often a problem when Trailblazers’ opponents set their mind to move in Hamlin’s direction. The 6-1, 225-pound junior defensive end made a living in the offensive backfield.
NEHEMIAH EDWARDS
Unicoi County
Whether it was scoring touchdowns as a running back or wreaking havoc as a linebacker, the 6-2, 175-pound sophomore made things happen with physicality and determination.
R.D. WARD
Hampton
The Bulldogs’ defense was rock solid for most of the season, thanks in a big way to the game-changing efforts of the 6-2, 240-pound senior defensive lineman. He was one of the area’s best at having a nose for the ball.
MATTHEW BAHN
Happy Valley
Give him the ball. That was the Warriors’ approach, and it worked for the 5-7, 150-pound senior running back — who took the pad-on-pad pounding and produced statistics game after game.
DEVIN RAMSEY
Unaka
At 5-11 and 140 pounds, Ramsey was able to out-quick a lot of defenders as a receiver. But it was the junior’s gutsy play from his cornerback position that made his toughness stand out.
JACKSON MARTIN
Dobyns-Bennett
The Indians likely wouldn’t have enjoyed as successful a season without the every-down efforts of the 6-0, 195-pound senior defensive lineman. He even battled through a late-season injury to help the Indians have a shot at beating Maryville.
ELI TOPPING
Sullivan South
Basically there was no stopping Topping. The 6-0, 220-pound junior was a physical force from opening kickoff to final horn, week in and week out.