When thinking about the toughest players on the football field, the guys who collide and battle on every single snap usually come to the forefront.

And this year, two of those trench-battle veterans rose to the top of the Johnson City Press All-Tough Guy team.

This year’s co-captains are Elizabethton linemen Cole Morganstern and Conner Johnson.

Joining those players at the top of the honor roll was Hampton’s Michael Lunsford, who was the pick as this year’s ATG coach of the year.

Lunsford’s gritty approach helped his team beat every opponent except two, and both of those losses were down-to-wire hard battles against undefeated teams.

Here’s a look at this year’s All-Tough Guy team:

COLE MORGANSTERN

Elizabethton

At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, the senior routinely redirected the paths of defensive linemen. His strength, technique and general football ability set him apart from the crowd.

CONNER JOHNSON

Elizabethton

The Cyclones’ offensive line has been a force to be reckoned with for two seasons, and the 6-2, 275-pound junior is a big reason the team can run when it wants and throw when it chooses.

JUSTUS SUTTON

Science Hill

Not only did the 5-9, 195-pound junior linebacker lead the Hilltoppers in tackles, opposing offensive players often left the field with a firm reminder of his forceful ways.

TONY DAVIS

David Crockett

In the middle of the Pioneers’ defense, the 6-3, 290-pound senior defensive tackle created significant issues for opposing offenses throughout the season. His effort and physical presence forced offenses to try other routes for yardage.

WILL HAMLIN

Daniel Boone

It was often a problem when Trailblazers’ opponents set their mind to move in Hamlin’s direction. The 6-1, 225-pound junior defensive end made a living in the offensive backfield.

NEHEMIAH EDWARDS

Unicoi County

Whether it was scoring touchdowns as a running back or wreaking havoc as a linebacker, the 6-2, 175-pound sophomore made things happen with physicality and determination.

R.D. WARD

Hampton

The Bulldogs’ defense was rock solid for most of the season, thanks in a big way to the game-changing efforts of the 6-2, 240-pound senior defensive lineman. He was one of the area’s best at having a nose for the ball.

MATTHEW BAHN

Happy Valley

Give him the ball. That was the Warriors’ approach, and it worked for the 5-7, 150-pound senior running back — who took the pad-on-pad pounding and produced statistics game after game.

DEVIN RAMSEY

Unaka

At 5-11 and 140 pounds, Ramsey was able to out-quick a lot of defenders as a receiver. But it was the junior’s gutsy play from his cornerback position that made his toughness stand out.

JACKSON MARTIN

Dobyns-Bennett

The Indians likely wouldn’t have enjoyed as successful a season without the every-down efforts of the 6-0, 195-pound senior defensive lineman. He even battled through a late-season injury to help the Indians have a shot at beating Maryville.

ELI TOPPING

Sullivan South

Basically there was no stopping Topping. The 6-0, 220-pound junior was a physical force from opening kickoff to final horn, week in and week out.