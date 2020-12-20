Northeast Tennessee lost a coaching legend Sunday evening.
Dave Rider, who turned Elizabethton High School’s football program into a state power in the late 1990s, died after an illness. He was 82 years old.
Before he passed away, Rider was able to enjoy his grandson, Shawn Witten, earning the state title that managed to sneak away from Rider during his coaching days. Witten guided the Cyclones to back-to-back undefeated state championships, including this year’s title just two weeks ago.
Rider led the Cyclones to three straight state semifinal appearances with Shawn and his brother, Jason Witten, leading the way on the field. Both went on to play college football, and Jason became one of the all-time great tight ends in the National Football League. Jason is still in the NFL, playing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shawn returned to Elizabethton and built a program that has become one of the best in the state.
Rider grew up in West Virginia and was a football star at Big Creek High School. Under the legendary Merrill Gainer, Rider helped guide the Owls to a four-year record of 33-3-3, including an unbeaten campaign in 1955.
He went on to start at running back at West Virginia University from 1957-59, and later passed on a chance to play in the NFL — saying later his heart was in coaching.
In 1965, Rider took over the program at J.I. Burton in Norton, Virginia. He also coached at Tazewell in Virginia on two different occasions before heading to Tennessee to take over at Elizabethton in 1976.
Rider compiled a record of 173-79 with the Cyclones despite almost always playing against bigger schools. He was 1-8 in his first nine playoff games with the Cyclones, but won nine of his last 12.