GREENEVILLE — Elizabethton guard Lina Lyon took over in the second half of Monday’s Region 1-3A girls basketball semifinal against Grainger at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Actually, Lyon was pretty much in charge all game, winning her individual battle with the Lady Grizzlies’ Audrey Stratton and leading the Cyclones to a 51-42 victory. She outscored Stratton 19-4 in the game and was a major factor in Elizabethton being able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
“We were missing one of our best players, but everybody pushed through,” Lyon said. “In the fourth quarter, I knew every time I was driving to the basket, they were helping over so I was able to find the open players.”
The Lady Cyclones (23-6) will face tournament host Greeneville in Wednesday’s championship game.
It was a team effort as Lyon referred to top defensive player Katie Lee missing the game with illness. There was an greater emphasis to step up on both ends of the court as Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena each scored 11 points in the victory.
With a collective defensive effort, Elizabethton also held Grainger’s Syndie Hayes to three points.
“We had to make some quick adjustments from our scouting report and move some people around in the rotation,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “That was a big key. Number 20 (Hayes) is a kid who can flat out go off. If she gets hot, she stays hot, but we never let her get going. Lina did a heckuva job keeping 2 (Stratton) in check. I thought we did a good job on them.”
Grainger (28-6) was certainly a worthy opponent.
The Grizzlies trailed 25-22 at the half and were down 28-27 in the third quarter before Elizabethton finished the period on a 7-0 run.
Alia Maloney scored 18 points and Maddie Hurst had 15 for Grainger. Andrews felt when they pulled within one, it was a do-or-die situation for the Cyclones’ season.
“I’m extremely proud of all of them. They cut it to one point and it was a gut-check for our kids. They stepped up,” Andrews said. “That’s the best rebounding team we’ve played and they took it to us in the first half. We settled in and started putting jerseys on jerseys. I’m proud of them for the effort.”
Greeneville 73, Cocke County 69
Lauren Bailey scored on a put-back with 15 seconds left as the Lady Devils (26-7) rallied from a double-digit deficit. She had a game-clinching steal and a pair of free throws 11 seconds later as Greeneville advanced to the championship game.
“I saw Delana (DeBusk) coming down the lane like she always does,” said Bailey, who finished with a game-high 30 points. “She missed it, but I saw the ball and decided to go get it. We were down one, but I knew if I could get it, we would win.”
Other top scorers for Greeneville included Chloe Marsh with 14 points, DeBusk with nine and Anna Shaw with eight.
Cocke County (26-8) opened the game on a 12-3 run. The Lady Red dominated most of the first half before Greeneville scored a couple of late buckets to cut it to 36-28 at the break. The Lady Red continued to lead throughout the second half until the Lady Devils rallied in the fourth.
Gracie Gregg led Cocke County with 23 points, while Paige Niethammer scored 14 and Camryn Halcomb had 13.