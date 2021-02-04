ELIZABETHTON — Some visitors to Elizabethton Golf Club last year left their marks on the course. Literally.
When three black bears — a mother and two cubs — spent some time wandering around the grounds of the municipal course, they got the golfers’ attention.
They certainly got Rey Padilla’s attention as well.
Padilla had been the golf pro and general manager at Elizabethton since last summer and he couldn’t resist using the bears in the marketing of the club.
The course has been rebranded “Black Bear at Elizabethton Golf Club.”
“There was nothing wrong with our logo, we just wanted something with a little more color,” Padilla said. “When the mama bear and the cubs were here I thought that would be a really cool name. Everybody in the pro shop came together and this is what we came up with.”
A new logo, featuring the mountains of East Tennessee and a bear, was produced. The Tennessee state flag is in the bear’s mouth for a very specific reason.
“On hole No. 6, one of the bears took the cup, took the flag out and tossed it about 30 yards away from the green,” Padilla said. “The game warden who came over basically said bears have been here since the beginning. Just because we don’t see them doesn’t mean they’re not here.”
Padilla, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, spent 20 years in the U.S. Army. He learned to play golf while stationed in Germany. His first weekend at Elizabethton came while the annual William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur tournament was being held.
“It was a trial by fire,” he said.
Since then, though, Padilla has settled in and East Tennessee is feeling more and more like home.
“Sofi (his wife) and I love it here,” he said. “The golf club, the members, the city … it’s such a unique community. It’s really hard to find a municipal golf course that has so much loyal support from its members and the local community as a whole.
“I’m always glad to come here and see such a beautiful place.”