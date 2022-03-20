Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina.
A graduate of Hampton High School, McKinney, 22, won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
McKinney began racing Junior Dragsters at Bristol Dragway in 2008. Behind the wheel of a gray 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, McKinney finished fourth in the Pro class in the 2019 DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway. He reached the final of the highly-competitive Pro class race in the DER Series in August 2020.
He posted a top-15 points finish every year he raced at Bristol.
McKinney was also successful in slot-car racing at Elizabethton’s Undervalley Dragway, winning a race as recently as March 15. In addition, he was an avid fisherman. Tributes from fellow racers, other friends and race tracks have been posted on social media. Many remembered his quick wit, good sense of humor and kind heart.
It has been a rough few weeks for the local drag racing community. Rick Whitaker, a roofer and longtime racer from Johnson City, died Feb. 17 at age 58 after a bout with cancer.
Red Whitmore, director of the DER Racing Series at Bristol Dragway, commented how McKinney and his family have always been a positive influence at the drag strip.
“Lucas is going to be missed,” Whitmore said. “He comes from a good family of racers who have raced with us since I started DER 14 years ago. Our condolences also go out to his slot-car family. He loved racing and loved being competitive.”