GREENEVILLE — Elizabethton took a major step toward a third straight state championship with a 13-7 win over Greeneville in Friday night’s Class 4A football quarterfinals at Burley Stadium
Senior quarterback Bryson Rollins led the way for the Cyclones in the showdown between the two programs that have combined to win the last four Class 4A state titles. He had 38 rushes for 200 yards and finished 11-of-15 passing for 101 yards, including the winning touchdown to Jake Roberts, as the Cyclones avenged a regular-season loss to the Greene Devils (12-1).
On the final drive, Rollins led the Cyclones to four first downs, drawing Greeneville off-sides on a 4th-and-2 to clinch the game.
“Coach (Shawn) Witten said it was going to be a dogfight for 48 minutes,” Rollins said. “We just broke it down into sections to play 24 minutes and then play the next 24 minutes. We knew if we could get it to the fourth quarter, those guys hadn’t been in a dogfight like that.
“We’ve worked ever since week 3 when we got our tails kicked by them. We shocked the world tonight.”
Elizabethton (11-1), which ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the state, slowed the No. 1-ranked Greene Devils’ prolific offense, which came into the contest averaging 35 points per game. Star running back Mason Gudger was limited to 15 carries for 76 yards.
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards. Receivers Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs combined for 11 catches and 122 yards, but the Cyclones limited the Greene Devils to 1-for-7 on third-down conversions.
Elizabethton coach Witten said this win has a special meaning.
“We’ve given a lot to our community, but one of our senior captains TJ Little said it best that this one was for us,” he said. “It’s for the 2021 football team because they counted us out when we lost earlier in the year. This senior class had something to prove. They’ve heard about 2019 and 2020, but this group needed a statement (win) and this was the statement today.”
Roberts ended with eight catches for 78 yards. He made a spectacular one-handed grab of a Rollins pass and turned it into a 21-yard touchdown for the game-winner with 9:40 left.
“It was just a busted play. I was trying to get open where Bryson could see me,” Roberts said. “He found me and I was able to make a good catch. We’ve played together since we were little. We’ve got that connection on the field and that connection off the field, so it shows.”
Rollins led the Cyclones to 21 first downs and nearly an 11-minute advantage in time of possession. After being snubbed by the committee that picks Mr. Football finalists, Rollins, according to his coach, proved he is one of the best players in the state.
“That kid is a winner. He’s lost only one game his career,” Witten said. “He’s got a lot of good players around him, but it’s as good as it gets.”
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE
After both defenses pitched a shutout in the first quarter., Greeneville got on the scoreboard first with a 31-yard pass play from Quillen to Dabbs down the left side. It gave the Greene Devils a 7-0 advantage with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
The Cyclones responded on the ensuing drive as Rollins engineered a 15-play, 80-yard drive that actually started on the 10-yard line because of a penalty. He completed passes of 23 and 12 yards to Roberts and 17 yards to Dalton Mitchell.
With the offensive line giving him a push, Cade Russell capped off the long drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7 going into the half.
“We did some things different down at the goal line,” Witten said. “We normally go to a beef package, but we knew they would be super tough. We were able to execute and give it to the running back when Bryson needed a break.”
SENIOR CLASSES
Elizabethton’s senior class now has a school-record 51 wins over four seasons heading into next Friday’s semifinal matchup with Upperman.
Greeneville, a four-time state championship program, wrapped up its most successful season since the 2018 title run.
“It’s a special group of players, a great group of seniors who gave me all they had,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “They played a tough game and a season that will be remembered a long time.
“We had a big penalty at the start of the game where we got in the end zone and ended up not scoring that drive. We didn’t make the plays on offense we’ve been making and we stayed on the field too long on defense.”