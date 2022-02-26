ELIZABETHTON — It’s a play Elizabethton fans are well familiar with on the football field. Let Jake Roberts get behind the defense and Bryson Rollins find him for the open pass.
The “fly pattern” worked just as well on the basketball court Saturday night. Instead of a game-winning touchdown, Roberts made a game-clinching layup as the Cyclones defeated Cocke County 63-60 in Saturday’s Region 1-3A boys’ basketball quarterfinal at Treadway Gymnasium.
The Cyclones (16-13) will face their heated foe in all sports, defending state champion Greeneville, in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“It’s one of those things where Bryson and I have that connection,” said Roberts, who scored a team-high 15 points. “Now, it’s a similar situation that it was in football season. We’re going in the underdog (against Greeneville) so all we can do is try to prove people wrong. It was great to get another home win. Let’s just go in the playoffs as far as we can.”
Cocke County (14-16) didn’t make it easy to get past the quarterfinals. The Cyclones raced out to a 15-7 lead at the end of one quarter, only to see the Fighting Cocks (14-16) battle back to take a 21-20 lead. Elizabethton pulled back ahead 27-24 at the half.
However, the Fighting Cocks surged at the end of the third quarter to take a 40-37 advantage. Once Elizabethton pulled ahead 56-54 on a layup by Rollins with less than two minutes left, they led the rest of the way.
With an advantage on the inside, Nicholas Wilson and Mason Ball each scored 14 points for the Cyclones. Rollins had nine points, which came at the most opportune times as the Cyclones didn’t hit any shots from 3-point range.
“It’s survive and advance, but we played just well enough to win,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt, a new father. “We couldn’t hit anything from the outside, but we scored enough on the inside and played good enough defense. They had some kids get in some rhythm and they’re a dangerous team.
“With my wife having our child, my assistants — Gary Harrison, Tee Blevins and Barry Edney — did a really good job having us prepared. I’m really proud of what they did.”
Baylor Baxter scored 21 points and Kyler Hayes ended with 16 to lead Cocke County. Coach Honeycutt said there was no reservations in letting Rollins throw the long ball to Roberts with the Cyclones clinging to a 61-60 lead.
“You’ve got to let them go. We’re going to miss seeing that in a lot of ways,” Honeycutt said. “Now, we have Greeneville. I told them nobody gave the football team a chance in their second game, but they got it done. We’re going to have our hands full. They’re a super team, but all I’m asking my team is to give it all they’ve got and let it fall where it may.”