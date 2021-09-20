ELIZABETHTON — Caleb Tipton, Carson Peters and their Elizabethton teammates weren’t fiddling around at the District 1, Large Schools golf tournament Mon- day at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Tipton shot a 3-under 69 while Peters, a noted musician who has played at the Grand Ole Opry, finished with an even-par 72 to lead the Cyclones to a 303-308 win over Big 9 Conference champion Science Hill in the boys championship. Science Hill won the girls competition by three strokes over Dobyns-Bennett.
Playing on its home course, Elizabethton also got scores of 81 from Alex Gouge and Chase Buck to win its first Large Schools championship. Luke Campbell had an 83, which didn’t count toward the team total — but would have still been good enough for the victory.
“It’s really the guys and how they stepped up,” Elizabethton coach Zach Ensor said. “Caleb and Carson have been solid for four years. They led the way as the 1-2, pulling these other guys along and showing them what they needed to do. This was a total team effort because the back half of the lineup came through and pushed us forward.”
Tipton had 15 pars and three birdies on his low round. He finished just one stroke behind Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace for individual medalist honors. He could have won the individual title as well, but had three putts lip out, including one on the No. 18 hole.
“That was my first bogey-free round. I kinda’ stayed steady and made a bunch of pars,” Tipton said. “I got it going on the back, made a birdie on 14, got two more on the last three holes. I had a couple lip out today, but you can’t get them all to fall. It was a good feeling and fun today.”
Science Hill had a more balanced effort with all five golfers in the 70s, but the low rounds by the two Elizabethton seniors proved to be the difference. John Cheek, an all-state golfer in 2020, led Science Hill with a 1-over 73. Matt Hogan was next at 77, while McKibben Teal, Ari Madhok and Kipp Hambrick all finished with rounds of 79.
“Today was about survive and advance. For the boys, we have a chance next week,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “Obviously, Greeneville is a huge obstacle, but we’re going to give them everything we’ve got.”
Dobyns-Bennett edged West Ridge 311-313 for the final regional berth.
Individual qualifiers were: Aiden Hyder and Austin Moody from Daniel Boone, Seth Robinette and Caleb Royston from West Ridge, and Lovelace.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Science Hill took a 166-169 win over Dobyns-Bennett to earn the girls team title. Rachel Smith led the way for the Lady ’Toppers with a 79, followed by Elizabeth Walker with an 87 and Armita Kordamiri at 88.
“I can’t say enough about Elizabeth Walker,” Vannoy said. “When she came in as a freshman, the amount of improvement. Rachel is our team leader and did what she was supposed to today. Then Armita, she was on the state championship tennis team and there’s just a different air of confidence. It’s been a goal to get to the region and they did it. I’m so proud of them and their work.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk matched the low score with a 79. Samia Izallelen posted a 90, while Alyssa Colhoun also competed for the Lady Indians.
The battle was for third place and the final regional berth as Elizabethton and Daniel Boone tied at 179. Hannah Miller had an 84 to pace the Lady Cyclones through 18 holes. Elsie Lunsford had an 87 for Daniel Boone with sister Haddie Lunsford coming through with a 90.
Ashlynn Guy, who shot 93 for 18 holes, won the tiebreaker for Elizabethton. She nailed an eight-foot, right-to-left putt on the first playoff hole to send the Cyclones to the region as a team.
The Lunsford sisters still qualified as individuals as did individual medalist Madeline Simcox, a Tennessee High player who blistered the course with a 5-under 67 to win by 12 strokes. Other individual qualifiers were Kirstyn Moore of West Ridge, Hannah Stewart of Volunteer and Tori Leonard of Sullivan East.
All those who advanced will play in next Monday’s Region 1 Large Schools tournament at Link Hills in Greeneville.