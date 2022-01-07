ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton opened its Upper Lakes Conference schedule with a sweep of visiting Sullivan East at John Treadway Gym on Friday night.
The Lady Cyclones started things off with an impressive 64-49 win over the Lady Patriots. That was followed by the Cyclones building enough of a cushion to withstand a late surge by East and earn a 57-54 victory.
After holding a slim 26-25 lead at the half, the Elizabethton boys were able to take a 53-44 advantage with 2:29 left in the contest.
But East (11-3, 0-1) clawed its way back into the game and trailed only 54-51 with 24.7 to go.
The Cyclones (8-6, 1-0) made three of four free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt. “I do like where we are at, but I wasn’t sure we were ready for a conference game. The guys made enough plays tonight for us to pull out the win.”
The key to the victory was the defensive job that Nate Stephens did on Patriots’ sharpshooter Dylan Bartley. With a smothering defensive effort, Stephens held Bartley to just 10 points.
“Stephens was the player of the game as far as I’m concerned,” added Honeycutt.
Jake Roberts led the Cyclones with 17 points while Nicholas Wilson added 12 and Seth Carter 11.
Logan Murray had 16 points and Braden Standbridge 14 for the Pats.
The Lady Cyclones (10-4, 1-0) placed four players in double figures led by Lina Lyon’s 20 points. Every player who saw action for Elizabethton made it into the scoring column.
“This was a complete team effort,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews. “Defensively, we did an outstanding job. I’m so proud of the way the girls played tonight.”
Reiley Whitson added 12 points with Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena chipping in 10 apiece for ’Betsy.
Jenna Hare led East (14-8, 0-1) with a game-high 21 points with Hayley Grubb adding 10.