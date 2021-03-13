The Elizabethton High School baseball team will be wearing new uniforms for some games during the coming season. The new “throwback” uniforms are replicas of the Elizabethton Blue Grays uniforms of the Tri-Cities’ only semi-pro Negro Baseball team that played from 1935-1955.
The replica uniforms were purchased by the Dugout Club, supported by the Elizabethton community.
Jacey Augustus, founder and director of the Cedar Grove Foundation Inc., Elizabethton’s only African American historical organization, said the Blue Grays would travel to games at night to avoid racial problems, accepting invitations from church members to stay in their homes.
The Elizabethton High School and Elizabethton City School Board of Education have memorabilia about the team on display to recognize its achievements. The Cedar Grove Foundation, Inc. dedicated this display and memorabilia with the help of the last two remaining Elizabethton Blue Grays players James “Chick” Forney and Columbus “Ted” Hartsaw.
The Elizabethton High School baseball team will be dedicating a game to recognize the Blue Grays and wear the uniforms for the first time on April 12.