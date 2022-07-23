KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke keeps racking them up.
He gained his eighth straight Late Model Stock win at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
Meanwhile, local racing legend Brad Teague moved to second behind VanDyke in the track’s NASCAR Weekly Series point standings with a top-five finish.
Three-time track champion VanDyke, an Abingdon driver in the red No. 15 Chevrolet, passed defending track champion Nik Williams for the lead on the 12th lap of the 60-lap feature and led the rest of the way.
“The car reacted to everything we did to it,” VanDyke said. “It was really good on the long runs and didn’t fall off as much as these other guys did. My family, my crew and everybody give me so much support. It makes me push myself harder.”
The victory put VanDyke in great position for a fourth championship. His simple philosophy is to stack up the wins and the championship will come.
Williams, driver of the No. 32 Ford, went three-wide in an attempt to pass pole sitter Teague on the opening lap of the race. He made the move stick and on lap 2 grabbed the lead.
After VanDyke got by him, Williams was able to stay close until a broken left front shock forced him to reset his goals into maintaining second.
“I had a problem in the left front and couldn’t handle it,” Williams said. “We were good tonight, but we have to get a little better to get back in victory lane.”
Dillon Hodge, a 19-year-old Sullivan South graduate who now attends the University of Tennessee, finished third in the No. 51 Chevrolet.
Joey Trent, whose No. 26 Chevrolet was badly damaged in a crash the previous week, came back strong to finish fourth. Teague, the 74-year-old from Johnson City, rounded out the top five.
Teague, the veteran with 294 starts in NASCAR’s three national series, vaulted into the second spot in the track standings behind VanDyke. He is one point ahead of Williams, 252-251 after 10 races. Still, he wished for a little more Friday night.
“Our car wasn’t turning well tonight, especially when we went high,” Teague said about his No. 3 Chevrolet. “The car is pretty fast, but you have to hit the nail on the head when it comes to handling. When you back off that throttle and the car won’t hold, they start easing away from you.”
SPORTSMAN AND PURE 4
Keith Helton scored a rare double with wins in both the Sportsman and Pure 4 classes.
Driving the white No. 9 Dodge, the Kingsport driver took the lead from Brayden Goddard on lap 7 and stayed ahead the rest of the 40-lap Sportsman feature.
Marty Tunnell finished second, while Goddard finished third after he and Alex Keith tangled between turns 3 and 4 on the final lap. Fourth-place Keith was unhappy with the Goddard sending him spinning. He pulled alongside Goddard’s car and leaned in to show his displeasure after the race.
Kevin Wolfe finished fifth.
Helton started last in the 19-car field for the Pure 4 race. He worked his way through the field, but appeared destined for a second-place finish until a late caution flag.
Driving the orange No. 9 Saturn, he passed Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland for the lead on lap 28. They battled the rest of the 35-lap feature with Helton emerging victorious.
For Helton, it was his fourth Sportsman win of the season and his third in Pure 4.
“I got in a hornets nest about 10-15 laps. I didn’t think I could get to Brandon if it stayed green and backed off trying to save my stuff,” Helton said. “Nine times out of 10, there is a caution. I was lucky and got one.
“I was able to roll the top real good and pin him down. I was faster than him, but he could have rode in there and cleaned me out. He showed great sportsmanship there.”
Kenny Absher, Brayden Powers and David Trent rounded out the top five.
MOD 4 AND STREET STOCK
Kevin Canter passed Chris Amburgey on the white-flag lap to win the Mod 4 feature. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, it was Canter's 99th career win.
The two drivers battled side-by-side for the lead three laps before Canter first took the lead on lap 11. Amburgey passed him back on lap 14, but five laps later, Canter reclaimed the top spot.
Canter, an Abingdon driver, was looking at going for a milestone 100th win, possibly Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway or the following week at Kingsport.
“It’s a lot of wins. I’m 30 years old and my grandfather (Hershell Robinette) has been racing 31 years and he’s not close to that,” Canter said. “He tells me every day how special it is. We had a good car tonight and had some good, hard racing with Chris Amburgey.”
Robinette finished third with Joey Amburgey and Jesse Amburgey rounding out the top five.
Doug Austin and Jamie Meadows raced side by side for seven laps in the Street Stock feature before Austin’s No. 25 Camaro finally made the winning pass.
Meadows finished second in the black No. 11 Camaro, followed by Tony Dockery, Luke Fox and Daniel McMurray.