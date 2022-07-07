Science Hill outfielder Cole Torbett, University High infielder Cade Pollock and three softball players from Daniel Boone are among those who earned spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) all-state teams.
It’s the latest honor for Torbett, who was the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association player of the year as a junior. He wound up his senior season, named the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Super 22 player of the year for a second straight year.
He finished with a .340 batting average, three home runs and 43 RBIs. He also posted a 10-2 record as the Hilltoppers ace with a 2.36 earned run average.
A pair of Sullivan East teammates, Dylan Bartley and Tyson Mitchell, were Class 3A selections. Bartley, chosen as an infielder, had eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a .413 batting average. Mitchell, a junior pitcher, went 10-4 with a 1.77 ERA.
Andrew Dingus from Tennessee High was an outfielder on the Class 3A team. He finished with five home runs, 39 RBIs and a .447 average. Cade Pollock, a senior for the Bucs, was honored as an infielder on the Class 1A team. He sported numbers of three home runs, 33 RBIs and a .482 average.
BOONE SOFTBALL HONOREES
Maci Masters, who hit a state-record 25 home runs as a junior, was named as an infielder on the Class 4A team. She was chosen as the Johnson City Press / Kingsport Times News Sweet 16 player of the year for a second straight year.
The third baseman batted .443 with 74 RBIs. She also scored 51 runs in leading the Lady Trailblazers to a third-place finish in the state.
Camryn Sarvis, who played beside Masters at shortstop, was also honored as an infielder on the Class 4A team. She is headed to the University of Tennessee this fall. Brylee Mesusan was the third Boone player honored. The senior outfielder will join Sarvis as part of the Lady Vols program.