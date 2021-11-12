MARYVILLE — There is simply no substitute for speed.
The West Ridge football team found that out in a hurry on Friday night at Shields Stadium as it met 17-time state champion Maryville in a Class 6A second-round playoff contest.
Imposing their will early and often, the Red Rebels (12-0) dominated the Wolves 49-0 to extend their home-game winning streak to a staggering 98 straight.
Maryville moves into next week’s quarterfinals against either Farragut or Bradley Central. The inaugural season for West Ridge comes to an end with a record of 9-3.
“Things didn’t go our way, but there was a reason for that,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “That is a really, really good team. This is the standard and we’ve known that. It’s the standard of 6A football and for the whole state.”
Maryville senior quarterback and Mr. Football finalist Carson Jones finished his night going 12 for 12 through the air for 205 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half.
The efficient Red Rebels ran only 44 plays, racked up 445 yards of offense and totaled 28 first downs.
REBELS START STRONG
Maryville took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in just under four minutes on six plays. The drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from Jones to Markel Fortenberry from 11 yards away.
West Ridge went three-and-out and it was all Maryville after that.
Fortenberry scored again on the next drive, making a brilliant catch in the back of the end zone — then star running back Noah Vaughn scored from 14 yards out on the third drive.
DJ Burks reeled in a touchdown pass and Gage LaDue scored twice to cap off the first-half scoring for Maryville.
The Rebels led by 42 at the break and had racked up 331 yards of total offense while totaling 20 first downs on just 26 plays.
Tezz Dozier was the only player to score in the second half for the Rebels, going in from three yards out in the third.
STATS FOR WEST RIDGE
The Wolves crossed midfield only once, and that was on the final drive of the night — which ended in a failed fourth-down conversion attempt. Kaleb McClain ran the ball 15 times for 58 yards. Senior quarterback Ethan Bergeron finished the night going 9 of 15 for 54 yards.
The Wolves managed just 120 yards of offense while gaining seven first downs and punting five times.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
Even though the season came to an end for the Wolves, it was one that will be talked about in Northeast Tennessee sports circles for years to come.
Before Friday’s game, West Ridge was riding a seven-game winning streak and was unbeaten in the months of October and November.
It was a season of firsts for the Wolves, and Hilton embraced every moment until the final horn blew on Jim Renfree Field.
“These seniors came in almost immediately not knowing me and bought in,” Hilton said. “They laid a foundation that was beyond most people’s expectations.
“I wouldn’t have bet against these guys at the beginning of the season.”
Bergeron commended the West Ridge fans, who showed up in droves in Blount County.
“We come down here to the second round of the playoffs against Maryville and we fill up the away stands,” Bergeron said. “I can’t ask for a better school. Taking these three schools and combining them was probably the best thing we could’ve done.
“Everyone took it and ran with it. They love it and we love it.”