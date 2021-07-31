The Daniel Boone football team may not have all that much experience returning this fall. One of those returnees, however, is junior linebacker and running back Hagan Edwards.
Edwards was one of the top tacklers for the Trailblazers last fall, racking up over 100 — plus he saw time on offense in short spurts.
“Coach Jenkins teaches physicality and to always be aggressive,” Edwards said. “I love defense because I love hitting people. Being a leader is great, but we have some others out there like Will (Hamlin) and Luke (Scott).”
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins feels comfortable with his defense having Edwards anchor the middle while senior defensive end Will Hamlin and junior end Luke Scott fortify the front.
“I’m a defensive minded person, so anytime you feel good with your run defense in high school football, you’re going to be successful,” Jenkins said. “We feel really good about those three. You’re not going to find three better football players than those.”
Edwards, Scott and Hamlin have racked up playing time for Boone since they came into the program.
Edwards has been playing since he was a freshman.
“You’re hoping that Hagan is like another coach on the field,” Jenkins said. “He’s in a leadership role where people look to him to make a lot of plays. He’s got a lot of experience and we put a lot on him.
“He seems to have taken that in really well.”
Edwards was thrust into the alpha role last season when Devon White went down with injury as a sophomore. He seems to have thrived in his role.
“Hagan is not one of these that does a lot of ‘rah rah’ stuff. He’s one of those that leads by example,” Jenkins said. “He’s having to change a bit as far as making the calls on the field, but he’s taking it in stride.”
On offense, Edwards and Braiden Blankenship should feel comfortable running behind all-state senior lineman Peyton Ford.
“Hagan is going to have some expectations on offense, but we know his bread is buttered on that defensive side of the ball,” Jenkins said.