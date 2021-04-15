Dustin Eatmon worked six scoreless innings to earn the win and Spencer Powell followed with an eight-pitch perfect seventh to get the save as Science Hill shut down Sullivan East in high school baseball.
The Hilltoppers won 2-0 on Thursday in the Johnny Whited Memorial tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Eatmon allowed four hits and struck out six while walking two.
Conner Hyatt had a pop-fly single and Jaxon Diamond followed with an RBI groundout for the Hilltoppers’ runs in the third inning. Landon Smelser led the Hilltoppers with two hits.
Seth Chafin pitched well for East, giving up six hits in six innings. Corbin Dickenson had two hits.
David Crockett 8, Greeneville 5
Hayden Osborne wielded the authoritative stick for the Pioneers, totaling three hits and two RBIs.
Caleb Bradburn had two hits while Nate Laws scored a pair of runs. Cody Wheeley worked 4 2/3 innings to get the win. All four of the runs he allowed were unearned.
Daniel Boone 15, Cocke County 2
Hagen Edwards and Cole Bishop each had three hits to lead the Trailblazers.
Edwards drove in three runs while Bishop had two RBIs. Gaven Jones had two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Griffen Jones totaled two hits and two RBIs.
Tyler Barnett homered while Zach Zuehlke scored three times. Kaleb Worley got a five-inning complete game, allowing two hits, one earned run, and totaling seven strikeouts.
Pigeon Forge 8, Unicoi County 4
Lucas Slagle hit a homer and drove in three runs, but the Blue Devils couldn’t keep up with the Class AA state powerhouse.
Pigeon Forge improved to 18-1 on the season.
Slagle also threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters.
Sullivan South 5, Volunteer 4
Drew Hoover had two hits while Sean Reed drove in a pair of runs as the Rebels earned the non-conference victory.
Cody Pugh threw a complete game, working through 10 hits with six strikeouts.
Zach Justice had three hits for the Falcons while Cason Christian and Conner Haynes each added two. Brody Cloud drove in a pair of runs.
Happy Valley 26-17, Unaka 1-2
An 18-run second inning was the story of the first game.
Happy Valley had four batters drive in three runs: Andrew Little, Lucas Chausse, Hunter Smith and Andrew Clawson, who scored four runs. Eli Ayers, Colby Chausse and Pedro Colunga each drove in a pair of runs. Little had two hits as did Lucas Chausse.
Three Unaka pitchers combined to walk 16 batters, and they hit seven others.
Lucus Carr and B. Powell each had two hits for the Rangers.
In game two, the Warriors had a 12-run second inning.
Corey Volkman had two hits and three RBIs while Lucas Chausse and Reagan Ensor each added two hits and two RBIs. Little and Clawson each chipped in with two hits.
Sullivan North 11, Flames 1
Chandler Raleigh struck out eight batters in four innings of relief and the Raiders rolled to the win.
University High 7, South Greene 1
Jacob Pealer had three hits, two RBIs and went six strong innings on the mound to lead the Buccaneers.
Pealer allowed just two hits with six strikeouts. Joseph Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs. Cade Pollock and Will Joyner each had two hits.
Lakeway 13, Hampton 9
The Bulldogs scored seven times in the first inning, but couldn’t make the big lead stand up.
Collin Morgan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Morgan Lyons had two hits while Chance Point went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Volunteer 4
It what has become typical dramatic fashion, the Lady Indians struck again late.
Trailing 4-0, the Lady Indians scored six times in the seventh inning to steal the victory. D-B’s Julianne Tipton cranked a three-run blast to cut the deficit.
Emma Anthony followed with a two-out RBI double to tie the game. Chloe Duncan followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Emma Allgood capped the rally with an RBI double.
Tipton did it in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Indians. She had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs while also going the distance with a five-hitter. She allowed two earned runs and struck out five.
Aliyah Crawley’s two-run homer was part of a sixth-inning outburst that gave the Lady Falcons a 4-0 lead.
Science Hill 14, Cherokee 1
Each of the Lady Hilltoppers’ first four hitters in the lineup — Abigail Taylor, Beth Pridemore, Bree Presnell and Jannon Glaspie — drove in two runs apiece in the blowout win.
Presnell, Glaspie and Jayden Salts each had two hits. Presnell got the win, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts in five innings.
Haley Vigil, Meredith Owen and Hannah Bates each had two hits for Cherokee.
Greeneville 9, Daniel Boone 2
Ashlyn Rachon crashed a grand slam and Laicy Darnell also homered to pace the Lady Greene Devils.
Ella Moore and Darnell each had three hits for Greeneville, which improved to 14-5 on the season.
Elizabethton 6, Sullivan South 1
Madisun Pritchard fired a one-hitter, lifting the Lady Cyclones to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Pritchard struck out eight batters. She also had two hits and two RBIs. Ember Jensen and Emma O’Quinn each totaled two hits.
Sullivan East 6, Sullivan Central 5
Keelye Fields came up big, hitting a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game.
Lexie McDuffie drove in the winning run in the sixth inning with an infield single.
Fields had two hits and Katie Botts added two doubles. Jillian Shackelford went 2 for 4.
Hannah Scott pitched four innings of scoreless relief for the win, allowing just one hit.
For Central, Taylor Roller had three RBIs. Rachel White drove in a pair of runs.
University High 11, Hampton 7
Trailing by three runs heading to the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Buccaneers found their way to a pair of four-run innings to secure the win.
Cyndia Dobbins had a good day at the plate with three hits and three runs batted in. Delaney Trosin added two hits and two RBIs while Catherine Joyner, Ryleigh Owen and Sydney Trosin each drove in a pair of runs. Emily Morgan scored three runs.
For Hampton, Makayla Maslin had three hits while Madison Setlock totaled two. Abigail Willis and Rachel Fair had two RBIs apiece.
Cloudland 17, Sullivan North 2
Karah Fields and Krisi Bare evenly split six hits as the Highlanders ran away for the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Each player also drove in two runs. Taylor Hicks added two hits and three RBIs. Ryan Turbyfill and Gracie Freeman each had two hits and two RBIs. Kendall Birchfield drove in three runs. Marlee Hughes added two hits. Izabella Christman had two RBIs.
Kylie Glover drove in two runs for the Raiders.
Wednesday Unaka 13, Happy Valley 3
Kendall Bare homered and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Rangers.
SOCCER
Volunteer 6, Grainger 1
Dawson Dykes scored four more goals as the Falcons rolled.
Dykes has 19 goals on the season. Teammate Corbin Short placed the other two tallies into the net.
“It was a great team effort,” said Volunteer head coach Jeff Lukens. “I’m proud of them all.”
Sevier County 3, Dobyns-Bennett 2
Junior Arietta and Carlos Castro scored in a span of 1:23 to give the Indians a first-half lead, but the Smoky Bears answered in the second half.
Wyatt Arrowood added an assist as the Indians fell to 7-3-0 on the season.
Sevier County improved to 10-1-1.
Daniel Boone 4, Cocke County 0
Isaac Lizotte knocked in two scores while David Fields added a goal and an assist.
Boone’s other score came on a own goal by Cocke County.
Chris Litteral and Gage Reno combined in goal for the shutout as Boone improved to 4-3 on the season.
University High 8, Cherokee 1
Bracken Burns totaled one goal and contributed five assists to lead the Buccaneers.
Pate Anglin, Andrew Jarvis, Abel Pate, Patrick Willard, Jack Ryan, Trey Meredith and Wes Estes scored for UH (7-1). George Holt had an assist.
Cherokee’s goal came from a breakaway by Nathaniel Littleton in the second half.