Sullivan East has only one football playoff victory in school history, but it was a dandy. Just a handful of years before Greeneville became a Class 4A state powerhouse, the Patriots knocked off the Greene Devils in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The 27-13 win in 2004 came under head coach Ralph Nelson. “Unless you are a part of the East family, it’s kind of hard to understand what this means,” said Nelson after the game. “You take 34 years of history, but this group of young men drew a line in the sand and said, ‘We’re going to do it this year.’ ” It had been a banner year for East, which won its first nine games. That undefeated mark was tarnished in a major way in the regular season finale as Tennessee High laid a 54-0 whipping on the Patriots. The loss appeared to be major damage to any hopes East had of playoff success. But the Patriots shook it off, and also overcame early game adversity against the Greene Devils. A turnover on East’s first possession set the stage for a Greeneville drive to first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Four plays later, the Patriots finished off a goal-line stand, recovering a fumble in the end zone. The Patriots responded with a 10-play drive that was capped off by a 2-yard scoring run from quarterback Matt Eads. It was the only score of the first half as East squandered a pair of opportunities. The Patriots salted the game away with three third-quarter touchdowns. Eads led the way, carrying 15 times for 151 yards. He also hit on 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards, and scored the game’s first three touchdowns.
