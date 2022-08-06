Most football programs have a player who stands out as a team guy and leader.
But Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones has a vision that goes beyond football.
“I want to be a high school teacher,” the senior linebacker said. “I want to come back to East and coach. I want to better my community. I hate to see my senior year come, but I’m happy, too. I have four little brothers (ages 16, 13, 13 and 8), and I want to pave the way for them.”
It’s not just whimsical talk by Jones. He already proved community issues matter to him when he stood in front of the Sullivan County School Board in June and asked Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski to reconsider moving Principal Andy Hare to a different position. Rafalowski mentioned Jones for his “professionalism and passion for his school” when she decided to keep Hare as East’s principal.
“I love Principal Hare,” Jones said. “He’s very passionate about our school and wants us to be the best around at every level.
“And our football team has spent countless hours, not only inside our program but also in the community. We’ve helped the middle school and the Jr. Patriots program. We’re not trying to be the best football team now, we want to help teams down the road as well. Our motto is, ‘Forget about me. I love you.’ We love the younger kids, the middle school and the community.”
OVERCOMING ADVERSITY
The football field is another place Jones displays Patriots’ pride. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound middle linebacker said he’s ready to make up for lost time because of last year’s injury.
With his team leading 21-0 against Unicoi County, Jones suffered a torn ACL with damage to his MCL and meniscus. Making matters worse, Unicoi rallied for a 35-28 victory.
“I was going in for a tackle and I slipped off,” Jones said. “I went back in and my leg got caught in a bad position. It popped and everybody knew what was going on. What hurt the worst was watching us go from 21 points ahead to losing.”
Facing surgery, Jones’ wrestling season was also in jeopardy. But the surgery never came.
“It all came back together,” Jones said. “It went from hands-down surgery, rebuilding the knee, to recovery. You don’t see that with an ACL. Everybody was surprised. I had support from everybody: home, mom and dad helping. It was crazy. And it was a lot of praying and putting trust in God.”
Jones doesn’t shy away from his faith. He’s heavily involved at Cross Pointe Church in Bristol.
“I’m in church every Wednesday and every Sunday,” Jones said. “It’s a big part of my life. I go on mission trips. And I’m involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at school.”
SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year’s 1-9 performance didn’t drain the optimism for 2022.
“Everybody wants to do better,” Jones said. “The playoffs, that’s the goal. I feel it is an achievable goal. And getting above the .500 mark would be great.”
Jones will be doing his part in his role as quarterback of the defense.
“I call the huddle and call the play,” said Jones, who will also be in the mix on offense as a backup running back. “I like knowing what everybody else is going to do. That sets me up to make plays and others to make plays. I trust everybody around me because I know what they are doing.”
Jones said he expects East to improve defensively.
“We have more upperclassmen on defense this year,” he said.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Jones is flanked at the linebacker position by his brother, Marshall.
“We have been playing together since we were little,” Jones said. “To have 10-plus years of experience with another person, that helps.”
And his brother isn’t the only other player who stuck with it since peewee football.
“Drake Fisher, Colton Smith, Dylan Sams, Tyler Cross, Chase Bailey and Kaden Roberts have been together since third grade,” Jones said. “And me and Marshall, of course. We’ve had that connection all the way through.”
AFTER FOOTBALL
Jones is eyeing another strong wrestling season. He’s a three-year state qualifier and placed sixth as a sophomore.
And when he’s not involved in sports, it’s hunting and fishing time. Jones said he likes to hunt for deer and bear.
His grades are strong, with only one B on the ledger in high school. So he’s prepared if the offer comes to continue athletics in football or wrestling at the college level.
“It will work out,” Jones said. “God will tell me when it’s the right time and place.”