Jenna Hare (23) is averaging 20.4 points per game this season.

Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston and Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare are at the head of the pack.

The players lead the way among schools who reported statistics this week. All District 1 schools are eligible to report their stat leaders to dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com. This week, 12 boys coaches and seven girls coaches responded to requests for statistics.

Jamar Livingston

Livingston leads the boys with a scoring average of 24.2 points per game in the first collection of Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. The Hilltoppers are 18-3 on the season.

Hare leads the girls with 20.4 points per contest. The Lady Patriots have a record of 15-8 overall.

