Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston and Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare are at the head of the pack.
The players lead the way among schools who reported statistics this week. All District 1 schools are eligible to report their stat leaders to dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com. This week, 12 boys coaches and seven girls coaches responded to requests for statistics.
Livingston leads the boys with a scoring average of 24.2 points per game in the first collection of Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. The Hilltoppers are 18-3 on the season.
Hare leads the girls with 20.4 points per contest. The Lady Patriots have a record of 15-8 overall.