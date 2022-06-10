Sullivan East had an edge on the volleyball and basketball competition during the 2021-22 school year.
And that edge was Jenna Hare.
But perhaps the best news for the Lady Patriots is there is more to come.
“She will still be bringing it for another year, and we are pretty happy about that,” East girls basketball coach Allan Aubrey said.
The 5-foot-9 junior was selected Friday as the Northeast Tennessee female athlete of the year, making her the first winner of the Bill Lane Awards.
Hare was a standout for the Lady Patriots, helping the team earn 25 victories on the season. She was at the top of the list of toughest to guard, averaging 22 points per game.
Also, Hare chipped in with an impressive nine rebounds per contest while also adding two steals.
“Obviously Jenna has great athletic ability,” Aubrey said. “She is strong. She moves well.”
But it wasn’t just the fun stats, it was the toughest ones, too. She took a total of 20 charges.
“Jenna’s greatest attribute is she is unbelievably physically tough,” Aubrey said. “The last two years she has played through broken fingers in the district and regional tournaments. I am blessed to coach her, and I know she is going to show up and play through pain and adversity. This spring and summer she has also stepped-up to be a tremendous leader. I am very proud of her.”
An example of Hare’s determination was her performance in the season-ending loss to Cocke County in the Region 1-3A basketball tournament. Hare hit two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Then with 20.4 seconds remaining, she calmly drilled a pair of free throws to again tie the contest.
It was more of the same type of performances on the volleyball court for Hare. Hare led the Lady Patriots to a 20-win season and into the state tournament. She led the team with 301 kills on the season.
And in the tough four-set loss to Anderson County that ended the Lady Patriots’ season in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals in Murfreesboro, she totaled 18 kills.
East volleyball coach Tracy Graybeal said Hare played all season with courage.
“Jenna’s athletic ability and her no-fear type of play has a profound effect on our team and can definitely be a game changer,” Graybeal said.
And to cap things off nicely, Hare is a whiz in the classroom as well. Her GPA is currently over 4.0 and she ranks in the top five in the Class of 2023.