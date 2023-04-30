KINGSPORT — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and a study by YouGov showed more than 36.5 million people played last year.
The sport, which is a cousin to tennis, will take center stage this week in the Model City when the Eastman Open Pickleball Tournament takes place Thursday through Sunday at the Riverview Park Courts.
As of the April 28 deadline, 75 doubles teams were registered to play.
Action starts Thursday with the 55+ Mixed Doubles competition; 16 teams are signed up. Friday also features older players with eight team tournaments for 55+ Men’s Doubles and 55+ Women’s Doubles.
The final two days have a variety of ages and divisions from beginner to advanced.
Kingsport has embraced the sport.
Mayor Pat Shull declared the week of April 16 “Pickleball Week.” Kingsport officials held a celebration in which members of the community met with the mayor at the city pickleball courts.
Shull has been a big promoter of the sport, encouraging folks to give it a try.
On April 23, the Kingsport combination of Justin Miller and Justin Lane won the men’s 3.5-doubles, 35-over division during the Go.All.Out Pickleball Championships at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center.
Lane actually got involved in the sport through the Eastman Rec Club.
“I saw people playing inside at Lynn View and thought it looked like fun,” he said. “They were having lessons at V.O. Dobbins through the Eastman Rec Club so I signed up for those. We got a group together to start playing and now we play all the time.”
For others interested in the game, the Eastman Open will be a great chance to learn about it.
While tennis is pickleball’s closest kin, it incorporates features from other sports, such as the equipment used in racquetball and wiffle ball. The serves are underhand, much like when playing recreational badminton.
It’s a great sport for older players because there’s less lateral movement than in tennis. The games are fun and fast-paced with the scores going from 1 game to 11. Points are scored only on the serve.
Games start at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Some proceeds from the tournament will go for improvements to the Riverview Park Courts.