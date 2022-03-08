BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell admitted there was hesitation when discussions began about the Food City Dirt Race to run on Easter Sunday.
He was convinced by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith it was a great opportunity to showcase the sport, the track and also have another major event.
Best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado and Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin will headline a live Easter celebration service Sunday, April 17, at 4 p.m. before the start of the race. Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, will perform during the event and a variety of speakers from the racing industry, including Hall of Fame car owner Joe Gibbs, will make special appearances.
“When the conversations first began, there was some hesitancy about running Easter weekend,” Caldwell said. “The more the conversations went, led by our CEO Marcus Smith, he led us to see it could be a great opportunity for the sport to showcase ourselves on a great weekend when families are together.
“It also gives us a platform to share a message important to us, love and hope, which we think is desperately needed today. We were eager to get behind this initiative and turn this into something this region could be proud of.”
The celebration will air nationally on FOX television prior to the race. The event will be held in the fan midway area and Lucado will provide the main message during the service.
Lucado was named “America’s Pastor” by Christianity Today. He serves at the Oak Hills Church in San Antonio. Tomlin is one of the most successful touring artists today, selling out venues like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl. He earned a Grammy for the song, “How Great is our God.”
“It really is another major event on its own. You couple it with the Food City Dirt Race and it sets up an amazing opportunity to share the message of hope and love,” Caldwell said. “We reached out to a lot of local pastors and worship leaders to understand how we’re trying to complement the Sunday morning traditions for Easter. We believe this will do that.”
It’s the first time NASCAR will race on Easter Sunday since 1989 when nine-time Bristol winner Rusty Wallace won at Richmond International Raceway. It was a race originally scheduled in February that year, but moved due to inclement weather.
The last NASCAR race scheduled for Easter Sunday was the 1970 Atlanta 500 when Bobby Allison passed Cale Yarborough with six laps to go for the win.
DIRT PREPARATIONS
Steve Swift, the senior vice president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports, discussed the process of covering the BMS racing surface with dirt for a second straight year. The process began as soon as the Speedway in Lights holiday displays were removed.
He explained it was much easier this time around with the dirt stored on the facility’s property off Highway 394 near the Bristol Dragway entrance.
“We’ve been blessed with some great weather to get the dirt in a lot quicker than last year,” Swift said. “We have a track ready to race on. We’re two weeks ahead of schedule from where we thought we’d be. We’re ready to have those dirt events prior to the Food City Dirt Race.”
Swift referred to the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, with the first night of racing scheduled for March 22 and running through April 2. The preparation for those events as well as a World of Outlaws doubleheader April 28-30 with Super Late Model and Sprint Cars is much different than needed for a heavier NASCAR machine.
“When we look at stock cars for the Truck and Cup weekend, we’re looking for a hard-packed track that’s going to rubber in quicker than most dirt tracks,” Swift said. “The two weeks prior (for the Bristol Dirt Nationals), we will farm the track quite a bit and make it fluffy since the cars are lighter. Even with the different series that run those two weeks, the track is set up differently.”
While using the same dirt, the track isn't exactly the same than a year ago
In 2021, it was built to 19-degree banking with a straight grade, which caused ridges to be formed by the heavy stock cars. Now, it will be a progressive banking surface, steeper at the top than the bottom with a “bowl” in the middle.
The other big change is moving the NASCAR race to night, which Swift believes will create a better overall environment.
“Dirt racing is better when the moisture stays in the track and you don’t have the dust and sun to bake out the track,” Swift said. “Last year, we were dealt a bad hand with a lot of rain that weekend. That caused us to run both the (NASCAR Truck and Cup) races on the same day which showed the age of the track really quickly.
“We’re excited about it being a night race as the sun not beaming down, it allows the moisture to work from the bottom up, which creates a lot better race and more stability for the cars on the track.”