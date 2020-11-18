The Three Rivers Conference girls basketball coaches agree that Sullivan East has to be the league preseason favorite. Simply put, Coach Allen Aubrey’s Lady Patriots return too much firepower to be seen otherwise.
East won 11 of 12 games during one stretch last season. The Lady Pats could get on that type of roll again with opponents not able to concentrate on one player.
There are four returning starters — Riley Nelson, Hayley Grubb, Jenna Hare and Emma Aubrey.
Grubb led the team with 13.5 points per game, while Hare averaged 12 points and 8.4 rebounds. Nelson came through with 5.7 assists per game.
Others expected to make their way into the starting lineup at times include Hannah Hodge, Gracie Ralston and Kara Hicks.
ELIZABETHTON
The defending District 1-AA and Region 1-AA champions lost quite a bit of talent to graduation, but there is plenty of talent returning.
Region MVP Morgan Headrick leads the way. The 6-foot-2 senior was an All-Northeast Tennessee selection last season with 11 points and six rebounds per game, but played her best in the big games.
Guard Torrie Roberts is proven to be able to handle the pressure, while Renna Lane and Lina Lyon are key cogs in an up-tempo attack. McKendra Norris rounds out a solid starting five.
Key reserves include Olivia Holly, Maddie Fowler and Katie Lee, while there are number of freshmen showing promise. Being able to play so many has Coach Lucas Andrews plenty excited.
“We can go a little deep unless we’re in quarantine, sick or hurt,” Andrews said. “I’ve always thought our league was pretty good and anybody top to bottom can win on a given night. I think it’s the case again this year.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
The defending conference champions started off last season with 13 wins and had another stretch of 14 straight wins, led by all-state player Abbey Crawford, who averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
She is one of four starters lost to graduation, but Central returns another strong group led by junior Jaelyn West.
Besides being the only returning starter, she’s a talented all-around athlete, a leader on both ends of the court. Fellow junior Emma Niebruegge is the starting point guard, described as a great leader by Coach Kristi Walling.
Sophomore Rachel Niebruegge is a versatile and fundamentally-sound player. Senior Katie Horne could be a big scorer, while hard-working Allison Lambert rounds out the starting five.
Macy McClellan was a projected starter before an ACL injury, but she remains an integral part of the team, working hard to get back on the court before season’s end. Key reserves include: Kylie Harrison, Noemi Morales and Marleigh Pendleton. Several others could see playing time.
UNICOI COUNTY
Caroline Podvin (5-10, Sr.) led the Lady Devils with averages of 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. Her biggest impact came on the defensive side where she was the All-Northeast Tennessee defensive player of the year.
Point guard Tenley Holt and shooting guard Leah Edney are other starters, while a talented group of Abgail Rush, Hannah Shelton, Jocelyn Metcalf, Laurel Osborne, Allie Lingerfelt and Olivia Bailey will compete for the other starting spots.
Unicoi County got off to a 12-4 start last season, but lost six of the next seven games by close margins. Coach Kerri King sees this season as a great opportunity to bounce back, although she’s concerned by a lack of experience at some spots.
JOHNSON COUNTY
Coming off a season which they scored a school-record 23 wins, the Lady Longhorns are looking for more success.
Senior guard Sadie Stout, who averaged 11.3 points per game last season, paces the Johnson County attack. The Lady Longhorns will also count heavily on senior forward Emmy Miller, who averaged 8.9 rebounds per game.
Other starters are senior guard Abby Lipford and sophomores Peyton Gentry and Aubrie Baird. Key reserves include Brookanna Hutchins, Marissa Summerow and Amy Gunter.
Johnson County coach Leon Tolley, who was named the All-Northeast Tennessee coach of the year last season, believes with the exception of a couple of favorites, the league could be wide open.
HAPPY VALLEY
First-year head coach Dana Hill moved over from the middle school to the high school to take over the Lady Warriors’ program.
It gives him familiarity with a team led by seniors Olivia Absher, Emily Lunceford and Emma Blevins. Junior Holly Moore and sophomore Kadie Bailey round out the starting lineup.
Sophomores Kenzie Ramey and Gabby Wood are a pair of reserves counted on, along with freshman Marcida Moore.
SULLIVAN SOUTH
No starters return for the Lady Rebels, but some have quite a bit of experience. Allie Jordan, Chloe Nelson and Bradlie Warner are a trio of those who have logged several minutes. Other projected starters are senior power forward Ariana Kerley and the athletic Madison Bailey.
Coach Terry Hutson is counting on reserves Kaley Morelock and Riley Haney as well as others on the bench to fill in.
“We don’t have any starters returning or a whole lot of experience,” Hutson said. “Our backs are a little against the wall, but it’s a good group of girls who come in and work hard. That’s all you can ask for.”