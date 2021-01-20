ERWIN — A road game can be made harder by a poor shooting performance.
A lackluster night from the field and from the free-throw line didn’t seem to hinder the Sullivan East boys basketball team on Wednesday night in a 56-44 Three Rivers Conference win over Unicoi County.
The Patriots notched their eighth consecutive despite going 12 for 28 from the free-throw line and 19 of 50 from the floor.
“Everybody is always saying that we’re great shooters, but if we were great shooters, we’d hit some shots at the foul line,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “We just struggled at the free-throw line a little bit and that stuff is contagious.”
Dylan Bartley showed the way for East with 16 points 4-for-16 from the field and making seven of his 13 free throws.
Ethan Bradford also finished in double figures with 10.
“Dylan can do it all,” Faver said. “He can absolutely shoot the basketball and he’s strong inside and fast. He makes good decisions and dribbles well.
Faver added, “You can even put (Bartley) on the block and he has good pump fakes and post moves. He’s a tough kid and tough competitor. He has a good heart and is a good leader.”
Even though the Pats had a tough time offensively, they made it harder on the Blue Devils to get comfortable. In the first quarter, Unicoi County had seven turnovers and only four made buckets.
Eli Johnson netted a team-high 16 for the Erwin outfit on 9-of-16 shooting and burying four of his nine 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils were a woeful 16 of 47 from the field and turned the ball over 18 times.
“Unicoi is a good team, but if we wanted to come and win this game, we had to come to play defense and have a high intensity,” Fauver said. “We had to make them uncomfortable. We played hard and it was a great effort.
“We made it difficult for (Lucas Slagle) to score and we got out on their shooters.”