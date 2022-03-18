MURFREESBORO — The clock struck midnight on a dream season for the Hampton boys basketball team on Friday inside the Murphy Center.
A couple of untimely turnovers and ensuing opposing buckets sealed the Bulldogs’ fate in a 58-56 overtime loss to East Robertson in the Class 1A state semifinals.
Ole Miss football signee Taylor Groves will give Hampton fans nightmares as he finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He made 5 of 9 shots from long range.
“We got beat by a great team that was really good on defense,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “We had our best defenders on (Groves) and we had some kids come help on him. He’s a big time player, for sure.”
Of the shots from distance, it will be the last one that leaves an impression as he swished it in front of the East Robertson bench to tie the game at 51 with 16.6 seconds left in regulation.
“It felt good coming out of my hands, so I knew it was going to have a chance,” Groves said.
In the extra period, the Indians forced two early turnovers and built a four-point lead that Hampton could not overcome.
The four points came on a Taylor Groves lay-up and a couple of made free throws from Elijah Groves.
“They got up nine there in the second quarter, but our kids never quit,” Smith said. “They were stronger and quicker, but every time we scored, they gave it every ounce.
Added Smith: “I think the difference in the overtime was that we usually have 8 or 10 guys that we rotate and with (Conor Burleson) only playing one minute and Hayden (Campbell) turning his ankle late, that really hurt us. We lost both our big guys when Campbell went down.”
To Hampton’s credit, it did not lay down after trailing by six at halftime. The Bulldogs started running offense through Morgan Lyons and Hampton was eventually able to cut the lead to two at the end of three periods (45-43).
The Bulldogs had a 61-58 lead going into the final 20 seconds after a goaltending was called on Hayden Campbell’s miss underneath.
The Indians, after trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, started out the second quarter on a 13-0 run and took a 25-16 lead with five minutes left in the half.
The Bulldogs, in that stretch, had eight turnovers before they made their first bucket of the second.
“We discussed before the game that we have to cut down on our turnovers, but we had the same amount that we had yesterday,” East Robertson coach Kurt Caton said. “Despite the sloppy play on the offensive side, we were still able to dig in defensively.”
Taylor Groves was on fire for East Robertson, going 4-for-4 from long range in the period. He had 14 points at the break to lead all scorers.
The Bulldogs finished up the season with a 27-9 worksheet, making the state semifinals for the first time in six years. Nine players return from this year’s squad. A big senior class of six — including Lyons — helped build a strong foundation.
“I’m proud of this bunch. They won 27 games and they were such a fun bunch to coach,” Smith said. “In practice or in games, they do what we ask. There are some tremendous leaders in this group. This has definitely been a fun run.”