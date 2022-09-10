Thirty-eight, 35, 24, 50.
Those aren’t the kind of point totals area high school football fans are accustomed to seeing from Sullivan East. It had been five years since the Patriots enjoyed a four-game stretch that productive.
But with Friday’s 50-26 win over Johnson County, the Patriots continued the surprising trend — at least from the outside looking in.
“I think it probably surprised a lot of people, but I don’t think it surprised anybody in our locker room or coaches’ office,” East head coach J.C. Simmons said. “We have a lot of playmakers who are explosive. They can go make plays, and they’ve put a lot of trust in what we’ve been asking them to do.”
It starts at the quarterback position with junior Drake Fisher putting up seriously good numbers. Against the Longhorns, he hit 25 of 35 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another score.
“It has been a combination of things,” Simmons said of the passing game success. “We’ve come along with the passing game. Last year we didn’t quite have the running game to complement it. But up front our guys have bought in, and things are clicking.”
Among the leaders on the offensive line have been senior center Jack White and junior Christian Blevins.
“Jack White has stepped up in a big way,” Simmons said. “And Christian had a great night (against Johnson County).”
It was a little bit of a slow start overall for the Patriots as the Longhorns jumped out to a 14-8 lead. Simmons said that was partly his team’s responsibility, but another part was the Longhorns’ efforts.
“Their 0-3 start does not say anything about them,” Simmons said. “Those kids are fighters. They are big and physical. Early on we didn’t have some answers for the things they were doing offensively.
“But at halftime we made adjustments, and had a much better second half.”
The next step for the Patriots is getting a region win. They will play host to Seymour on Friday. In the first region game, a tough 28-24 loss to Grainger, Simmons said his team wasn’t ready from the get-go.
“Everybody in this league can win on a given night,” Simmons said. “(Seymour) is a huge game for us.”
To continue finding the win column, there are some things East needs to do, Simmons said.
“We have to get better at tackling,” he said. “The coaches have put our guys in great positions, but we need to be better at the fundamentals.
“Nobody every plays a truly perfect game, but we just need to keep getting better.”
