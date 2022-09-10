0 Coach Simmons.jpeg

Simmons

Thirty-eight, 35, 24, 50.

Those aren’t the kind of point totals area high school football fans are accustomed to seeing from Sullivan East. It had been five years since the Patriots enjoyed a four-game stretch that productive.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you