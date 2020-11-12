It’s playoff time, so East Hamilton would already have Elizabethton’s attention.
But since the Hurricanes scored 56 points against Sullivan South last week, the Cyclones’ focus might be a bit more sharp.
“It’s a team that has a lot of momentum coming into this week,” said Cyclones’ head football coach Shawn Witten. “And they played their best football game against South. It’s an unknown opponent, our first time playing them. Every game and every round of the playoffs, it gets tougher.”
Elizabethton, the defending Class 4A state champion, will host East Hamilton in a second- round contest at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Cyclones are 11-0 on the season, riding a 26-game winning streak. East Hamilton is 8-3.
In a Class 6A game, Dobyns-Bennett hosts McMinn County.
Against Sullivan South, Hurricanes quarterback Haynes Eller passed for 324 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another score. Receiver Kaunyae Burgans had 14 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
For the season, Eller has totaled more than 1,600 yards passing with 15 touchdowns. Burgans has 45 catches for more than 700 yards. Juandrick Bullard has rushed for more than 800 yards.
“They do a lot of good things, running and throwing the ball.” Witten said. “They are kind of wide open offensively. They are very multiple offensively and defensively. They do a lot of complex schemes for sure.”
Witten said the Hurricanes had a lot of success against South’s man defense.
“(Eller) is really good at throwing the ball on the spot,” Witten said. “We have to get a pass rush, get him off his spot, and disrupt their timing. We can’t allow them to make the easy short throws. We have to eliminate the big play and force turnovers.”
Elizabethton’s offense is led by two Mr. Football semifinalists: quarterback Bryson Rollins and receiver Parker Hughes. Rollins has accounted for 42 touchdowns while Hughes has scored 20 times.
The Cyclones will have a size advantage at the line of scrimmage.
“(The Hurricanes) are not very big, but they are athletic and quick,” Witten said. “We have to do a good job with our running attack and win the line of scrimmage. They are very active on defense. They won’t stand around and allow you to take them on.”
Witten said his team needs to approach the game with a playoff mindset.
“We have to respect our opponent and realize it will be a 48-minute game,” Witten said. “We can’t lose our focus for a single minute. We have to execute and come out on top. In the playoffs, you do what you have to do to get to the next round.”
MCMINN COUNTY (10-1) at DOBYNS-BENNETT (9-2)
The Indians have given up just 59 rushing yards per game and three touchdowns all season. But they will be heavily challenged by the Cherokees, who have 3,624 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns.
Most of the production has come from senior running back Jalen Hunt with 2,452 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
“We’ve seen bigger and faster backs, but I don’t know if we’ve seen better,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “He’s so patient. They will run buck sweep and he will stretch, stretch and stretch it, and then puncture the defense and be gone.”
McMinn hasn’t been to the quarterfinals since 2001, and is 1-2 all-time against the Indians in the playoffs.