OOLTEWAH — An era came to an end Friday night at Larry Henry Stadium in the Class 4A football playoffs.
Sullivan South (8-3) fell to East Hamilton 56-20, ending the Rebels’ program after 41 years.
“Coach Hilton has done a phenomenal job with these kids and they always come ready to play,” said Sam Haynie, who filled in for Justin Hilton.
Hilton did not make the trip due to illness.
Hurricanes Mr. Football finalist Haynes Eller went 24-for-29 passing for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score.
East Hamilton (8-3) receiver Kaunyae Burgans had 14 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
Juandrick Bullard carried the ball 16 times for 113 yards and two scores to cap off most of the scoring for the Hurricanes.
East Hamilton racked up 605 yards of total offense and 29 first downs. The Hurricanes will move on to a showdown with defending state champion Elizabethton next week at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“We ran into a buzz saw tonight and they have a really good offense,” Haynie said. “Haynes Eller is a great quarterback and they have some really good receivers.
“I hate to see it end like this for us, but we got beat by a good football team tonight.”
The Rebels answered a quick East Hamilton score when Damien McClain ran in for a score. However, the Hurricanes scored quickly again and were fortunate to get an onside kick. Bullard scored five plays later and the Rebels could never catch up.
South junior quarterback Ethan Bergeron was 9-for-13 for 170 yards and one touchdown pass on the last play from scrimmage to Lance Pollock.
Bergeron also ran for a touchdown.
The Rebels had a tough night on offense, gaining 235 yards and 12 first downs.
Senior Eli Jennings, who has been playing hurt for a portion of the season, finished out his night with six rushes for 33 yards.
“It’s very hard to see it come to an end because all the coaches and players worked their butts off this season,” Jennings said. “We came out early and gave them the points they needed. They’re very quick, elusive and they were the best blocking team we’ve seen all year.
“The players, coaches and community is one big family. Everyone supports everyone and we stick together through thick and thin. It doesn’t get much better than that and it’s sad to see it come to an end.”
“These seniors have been Coach Hilton’s for four years and those are his kids,” Haynie said. “I told them before the football season started that this program has averaged seven wins from the very beginning in 1980, which is pretty unbelievable. They put themselves up there.”
For Rebel great Haynie and all of the South players to come through in the 41 years, it is a bittersweet moment to see it all come to an end. South, Central and North will consolidate next year to form the new West Ridge.
“To put it all in perspective, it’s the consistency of putting out phenomenal young men, being competitive year and year now. From 1980 when we first played to November 6, 2020, we’ve had thousands show up and represent what’s on the uniform. I’m proud to be a part of it,” Haynie said.