BLUFF CITY — The season came to a close for the Sullivan East girls basketball team on Monday night with a 56-55 loss to South Greene in the Region 1-AA semifinals.
South Greene’s Jordyn Roderick made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.6 seconds left to put the Lady Rebels up a point.
East (25-5) had Hannah Hodge take a shot that was blocked with 2.6 seconds left, but the Lady Patriots retained possession and still had a pair of timeouts.
Riley Nelson then inbounded the ball to Emma Aubrey for a try from 3-point range. The shot came up well short as the final horn went off.
Addison Williams had a massive game for South Greene (15-12), recording a game-high 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting and a 4-of-5 effort from the free-throw line.
Sixteen of her points came in the second half.
Going 4 of 11 from 3-point range, Kiley Collins chipped in 12 points for South Greene.
“For our three seniors, this has been a roller coaster of a year and there’s some disappointments along the way,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We lost a lot of games on the front end and started out 1-7 and we’re 14-5 since then. They really bought in after the Christmas break.
“Addison is such a great athlete and she doesn’t realize how good she can be at this game.”
Traditional power South Greene will meet district foe Grainger on Wednesday in Rutledge for the Region 1-AA title. The Lady Rebels also clinched a sectional berth.
South Greene shot 22 of 48 from the field.
“This is my 11th year here and I’ve made it to this game all 11 years,” Gregg said. “We’ve lost semifinal games, but we’re used to being in this spot.”
The Lady Rebels, who trailed 26-25 at the half, came out pressing and forced three East turnovers to key a 7-0 run. Gregg’s crew led by three at the end of three and had led by as much as seven.
“We felt like watching film that (Nelson) is a great true point guard,” Gregg said. “We did something to get them out of their comfort zone. We never could expand the lead on them. We’d hit a few shots and then they’d come down and make a 3.”
East got back in it quickly thanks to the play of Aubrey, who led East in her final prep game with 18 points. She hit two big 3s as the third period came to a close.
In the end, poor ball-handling in the third doomed the Lady Patriots. East had seven turnovers in the frame after having seven the entire first half.
“We played uptight the whole game,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We went in the locker room at half and talked about careless passes. When we came out in the first three possessions, we threw it right to them.
“We battled back, but we couldn’t make that one play to get us over the top.”
Jenna Hare contributed 16 points while Hayley Grubb netted 15 for East.
Overall, East shot 20 of 51 and had 16 turnovers.
“Our aspirations were so much bigger than this,” Aubrey said. “We were good enough to go to Murfreesboro and we ran into a team that is playing really well.”