At the end of a strange and difficult season, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East found a way to honor their players while also doing a good community deed.
The Cougars and Patriots, who did not make the Class 4A playoffs and weren’t able to play their regular season game, will meet at the Stone Castle in Bristol on Thursday to make up the contest previously taken away by COVID-19.
Proceeds from the The Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl will go to that organization in honor of Gabby Kennedy. The Tennessee High senior was killed in domestic violence on Oct. 17.
Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said East and Central originally had an idea for a bowl game, and wanted to give the proceeds away to a charity.
“They actually contacted Gabby’s family and asked about donating money to them, but the family asked for the money to go to the The Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County,” Wade said. “They contacted us about playing at a neutral site, and it worked out great.”
There is also a unique twist as it will be the last football game for Sullivan Central as a high school. It was previously thought Friday’s game against Elizabethton would be the last contest, but this will give the Cougars a second chance to close out school history with a victory.
Wade said he is glad to see these teams get a chance to play.
“People on the outside may not realize what these coaches and athletes went through this year, just trying to get to play,” Wade said. “I appreciate what they are doing. It is wonderful.”
The Vikings can empathize with the Patriots and Cougars as Tennessee High’s season was interrupted by COVID-19.
“It’s a great thing for the coaches and school administrators to let these kids play another game,” Wade said. “We know what our coaches and kids went through. Everything was moving along and we had been fortunate, and then at noon on a Friday our whole season almost comes to an end. If we hadn’t taken care of things (on the field) before then, our season would have been over.”
The East-Central contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 9. Central was awarded a COVID victory because East was unable to play, but now the game will have an on-field outcome.
Game night duties will be split between officials from East and Central.