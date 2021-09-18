BRISTOL — Dale Earn- hardt Jr. has a long history with East Tennessee.
Most of it is good with the obvious exception of his August 2019 plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport. Earnhardt, his wife Amy, daughter Isla and two pilots were able to escape the aircraft without major injuries.
On Saturday, Earnhardt and his wife were atop the Bristol Motor Speedway media center as celebrity spokespersons for Sugar- lands Distilling Company to promote their new Electric Orange sipping cream. They join former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and country music star Cole Swindell as spokespersons for the company.
Developing a relationship with Sugarlands President Ned Vickers and others while visiting their base in Gatlinburg, the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and talked about how much he and the family like the mountain resort town.
“I love it when we go there to see Ned or go there to tour,” said Earnhardt, a Cleveland, North Carolina, resident. “We went to the (Ripley’s) aquarium. There’s all kinds of great things for my family to do in that town. We really, really enjoy that and can’t wait to get back to Gatlinburg.
“If you get a chance to stop in town, go by Sugarlands for a tasting. They’ve got a great staff there and will make sure you have a great time.”
Earnhardt talked about the ease in which he communicated with Vickers and others. He has an East Tennessee background in communications. When he was first making a name in racing, his father sent him to spend a week in Bristol with former local sportswriter Lori Worley on how to deal with the media.
One of Earnhardt’s first starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series came behind the wheel of Bristol car owner Ed Whitaker’s No. 7 Chevrolet sponsored by Johnson City business Church Brothers Pools and Spas.
Recently, Earnhardt had Johnson City racing legend Brownie King on his show “Lost Speedways” on the Peacock network to discuss King racing on the beach at Daytona. King is one of a few drivers to race at the last NASCAR Cup Series beach race at Daytona and in the first Daytona 500.
The 87-year-old legend made quite an impression on Earnhardt, a 26-time Cup Series winner who is scheduled to be inducted in the class of 2021 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“Brownie is one of the people who has had a huge impact on the series ‘Lost Speedways.’ It’s amazing to have the people who have witnessed these events and experienced these race tracks to tell us what it was like,” Earnhardt said. “It helps the viewer understand the stories and what the race track was like back then. He was a lot of fun to be around and had quite a bit to share with us. He’s a throwback and fun to talk to.”
Earnhardt, 46, admitted it made him wish he could go back in time and experience that era. He had plenty of cool experiences during his own career, including two Daytona 500 wins and two Xfinity Series championships.
In 2004, he became the first driver to win Cup and Xfinity Series races in the same weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was still recovering from burns suffered during a sports car accident and led to him yelling the iconic, “It’s Bristol, baby!” in victory lane.
“I still had some injuries, but I remember how well the car turned and hooked the bottom of the race track,” Earnhardt said. “We took the shocks from the Cup car in practice and put them on the Xfinity car, won the race. We put them back on the Cup car and won the race.
“It was some good collaboration between Tony (Eury) Jr. on the Cup side and Pete Rondeau, the crew chief on the Xfinity car. The Xfinity car was OK, but those shocks set it off. Matt Kenseth cut me a break. He could have run over me because he was right on me at the end.
“We had some long green-flag runs and ended up lapping up to sixth place in the Cup car. It was a crazy night, but we had the best car by far.”