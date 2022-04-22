GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Erupting for seven second-inning runs, top-ranked Tennessee opened a three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series against Florida by picking up an 8-2 win on Friday night.
Christian Moore, Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck came through with RBI singles before Trey Lipscomb provided an exclamation point in the Vols’ big inning, pounding a three- run homer for a 7-0 lead.
The Gators (23-15, 6-10 SEC) got an RBI groundout from Sterlin Thompson in the third. During the fifth, Lawson lofted a fifth-inning sacrifice fly for his second RBI and Florida’s Mac Guscette homered.
Lawson turned in a 2-for-3 showing while Beck (double) and Lipscomb each finished at 2-for-5. Lucas Lipcius contributed three walks, two runs and a stolen base as the Vols (15-1 SEC) pocketed their 35th win against three defeats.
With starter Chase Burns (7-1) yielding just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings and Ben Joyce and Redmond Walsh providing shutout relief, Florida was held to just three hits
The two teams meet Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. contest.