With their 0-10 record as shatterproof evidence, the Hampton Bulldogs had it rough in 1961.
Howard Duncan’s sandpaper grit would soon smooth things out.
The late Duncan coached the Bulldogs for six seasons (1962-1967), recording a 38-23 record with a sparkling 27-6 mark in Watauga Conference play. Hampton closed his reign with four consecutive league championships, all but the last in outright fashion.
“Howard Duncan was really the man who was responsible for getting the Hampton football team back in order,” Ray Heaton, a senior for the ’64 Bulldogs, said in an interview several years ago.
Having been a standout player for Unicoi County and East Tennessee State, Duncan succeeded the colorful John Pansock as Hampton’s coach. Pansock led the Bulldogs for nine seasons and had his good years, most notably guiding the school to its first two conference crowns (1956, ’60).
However, after Hampton proved quite uncompetitive in ’61, Pansock handed the reins to his assistant, close friend and ex-college teammate. A former World War II paratrooper as well as a Korean War veteran, Duncan was a tough, no-nonsense type determined to craft a high-quality product.
Going 2-8, the Bulldogs were far from a ball of fire in Duncan’s debut season — but were slowly heading in the right direction.
Improvement accelerated in 1963, when Hampton fit a second-place conference finish into a 6-4 campaign. Moreover, a 13-6 conquest of Happy Valley in their next-to-last contest started the ’Dogs on a 20-game league winning streak — which extended to the back end of the ’67 schedule.
The most successful season of the Duncan era came in ’66, yielding a 10-1 record. The ’Dogs reached double digits in victories for the first time in school history and illuminated their first postseason appearance by vanquishing Greenback 20-6 in Elizabethton’s Rhododendron Bowl.
Many years later, Duane Forbes, a senior on that squad, said, “Coach Duncan really took some effort with his football team. He practiced us hard and really wanted to win.”