In a thrilling finish, Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan saved her best for last, finishing strong to win the individual title on Saturday at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival.
Duncan had been in second for the majority of the race, but decided to turn on the afterburners and pass Asheville’s Natalie Nery in the final stages of the race.
Duncan covered the 5-kilometer course — which has lots of turns, but is flat — in 18:58.0, which was her second straight time breaking 19 minutes.
“I’ve been really happy with how my season has been going and it’s definitely good to see my hard work coming into play,” Duncan said. “I was happy with the way the race went. I was just trying to stay with the front pack and pace myself off of that.”
The Lady Hilltoppers were also victorious on the team side, scoring 61 points to beat Asheville by 14. The other scoring members for Science Hill were Lara O’Neal (seventh in 20:21.1), Karly Wilhjelm (17th in 21:37.6), Alana Iglesias (19th in 21:43.5) and Sophie Wooten (20th in 21:43.6).
“I think our team is doing really well,” Duncan said. “We’ve had a lot of (personal bests) in the last few races and we’re really progressing well.”
Host David Crockett put together a strong showing for third with 86 points. Maggie Bellamy was the top finisher for the Lady Pioneers, finishing fourth in 19:48.3.
Abingdon was fourth with 97 points and was led by Makaleigh Jessie’s fifth-place finish in 19:50.4.
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington made her season debut, but looked rough in the later stages of the race and finished third in 19:41.4.
Other high notable finishers include Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery (sixth in 20:03.9), West Ridge’s Cara Taylor (eighth in 20:25.2) and Providence Academy’s Ashley Tuell (15th in 21:32.1).
FALCONS FLYING HIGH
The Abingdon squad is having a strong season.
Coming off of a fourth-place finish at last week’s Knights Crossing in Salem, the Falcons followed up their stellar performance with a team title on Saturday, scoring 55 points.
Senior Dylan Phillips easily won the individual title by 42 seconds, covering the course in 16:29.2. He had broken away from the pack before the first mile was out and constantly extended his lead.
“I just kind of did my thing out there,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t too hard and I didn’t really push it. I kept a good, steady pace that I knew I could keep.”
Abingdon — ranked first in VHSL Class 3 as of Saturday — got solid runs out of sophomore Jack Bundy (fourth in 17:24.7), junior Todd Pillion II (sixth in 17:29.7), freshman Gregory Poisson (15th in 17:45.5) and junior Bramley Childress (30th in 18:15.9).
“This is one of the best seasons we’ve had in our program’s history up to this point so far,” Phillips said. “We’ve got three main front runners and everyone else is moving up right along with us.
“I think by the end of the season that we’ll be one of the teams to beat in the state.”
Science Hill was runner-up, finishing with 77 points and was led by sophomore Owen Johnson, who was individual runner-up in a time of 17:11.2.
Volunteer’s Ethyn Council finished a strong third (17:16.9) and led the Falcons to a fourth-place finish (135 points).
Other notable high finishers include Providence Academy’s Cole Thomas (fifth in 17:28.1), University’s Braden Williams (seventh in 17:30.9) and Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher (ninth in 17:38.0.
UP NEXT
The annual Bristol Cross will take place next week at Steele Creek Park and enters its 30th edition.
According to Tennessee High coach Frankie Nunn, 47 high schools are set to be represented in next Saturday’s events.
Fender's Farm will also serve as the host venue for the Big 5 Conference meet on Oct. 19.
