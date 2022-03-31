BRISTOL — More huge money is on the line for the second weekend of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
There are two more $50,000-to-win Super Late Model features and over $1 million total in the XR Series points fund. The Super Late Model champion at the end of four races receives $100,000.
There's also the extra motivation of competing against defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is scheduled to race Friday and Saturday.
Jonathan Davenport, who placed fourth in both of last weekend’s races, holds a 174-173 lead over Dale McDowell in the point standings. The two Georgia natives are trailed by Canadian star Ricky Weiss with 172 points.
Chris Madden, the South Carolina driver who won last Friday’s opener, is fourth with 168 points. Scott Bloomquist, the legendary racer from Mooresburg, rounds out the top five with 163 points.
Darrell Lanigan is sixth in the standings followed by last Saturday night's winner Chris Ferguson. Mike Marlar, Brandon Overton and Devin Moran round out the top 10.
Overton, the Georgia driver nicknamed “Big Sexy,” won 31 feature races around the country in 2021. He explained the high-banked, high-speed Bristol half-mile, however, provides some different challenges.
“It's definitely a different animal with its banks. Most of the tracks that we go to, the banking is not that big,” he said. “With everything, you’ve got to run a totally different setup so that's the challenge. It’s a beautiful place and it's kind of crazy, you know.”
It’s hard to tell what’s in store with the racing.
Madden led every lap and romped to a victory over second-place McDowell in last Friday’s race. The Saturday race saw Ferguson win after Bloomquist challenged him for the lead at the midway point.
For the drivers, it involves both the money and the prestige of winning at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“This win goes to the top of the list, being Bristol,” Madden said after winning the opening Super Late Model feature. “To have your name on that board, that means a lot to me and my guys. For the guys who put the money like XR has, we as racers need to support it.”
The other classes, particularly the stock cars, lend themselves to some very hard and competitive racing. There are also the Open Wheel Modifieds and 604 Late Models, which are commonly raced at the weekly tracks throughout the region.
Grandstands open at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Super Late Model qualifying at 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies are 4:50 p.m. each day with races including heat races for the Late Models to begin at 5 p.m.