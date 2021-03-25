The opinion of NASCAR drivers vary about this weekend’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
For some, there is a genuine excitement of the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since Richard Petty’s victory at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in 1970. Others hope to just make it through the weekend with a solid showing, especially considering their limited experience racing sliding on clay.
Some like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon raced Late Models in last week’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. Alex Bowman went an opposite direction, driving a micro sprint car around Millbridge (N.C.) Speedway, while William Byron won Wednesday’s iRacing event on the virtual Bristol track.
Regardless of experience, they are embracing the challenge.
Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Roush-Fenway Ford, raced a 604 Crate Late Model in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals in preparation for the event. Buescher, who is coming off a season-best finish of seventh at Atlanta, has a win in the ARCA Series on dirt at the flat 1-mile DuQuoin State Fairgrounds course in Illinois.
“I think it’s going to be fun and I’m going to enjoy it because it is something new,” he said. “I hate that we lost a concrete Bristol race. Bristol being my favorite racetrack, I wish this one would have been added onto our other two races at Bristol. But at the end of the day, it’s neat that we’re going to be giving something a shot.”
Bubba Wallace, driver of the 23XI Racing Toyota, is doing double-duty this weekend. He’s racing in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Saturday and the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday. He believes the extra track time will help him be more competitive for the Cup Series race.
Wallace has one NASCAR win on dirt, taking the Truck Series race at Eldora (Ohio) in 2014.
“Getting the Truck race under my belt, I think it will be beneficial, just getting laps,” he said. “It takes me back to Eldora. We didn’t know much the first time out, but finished seventh. Coming back the following year, we won so that was big. We all have some concerns and question marks of what to expect, but we really don’t know until we get on the track.”
Before Ryan Newman embarked on a 20-year career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, he was the 1999 USAC Silver Crown champion in a series which raced on both pavement and dirt. His experience tells him that 250 laps on Bristol’s dirt with the heavier stock cars and bias-ply tires will make it more like an asphalt track later in the day.
“I’ve got a lot of experience on dirt, but not as much as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and a few others,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it won’t be dirt all night. It will turn to pavement at some point.”
“When you go to the dirt track, there are going to be huge changes. So having a crew chief who can adapt will be key. As a driver, you have to keep it out of the fence and keep the fenders on it. The practices are going to be important, but the track conditions are going to be more important.”
Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR champion, is a true novice on dirt. His only dirt experience has been a couple of charity races with former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader. Like Wallace and Newman, he is racing in Friday’s Truck Series race to get extra laps on the track. Winless in 30 Cup Series starts on the Bristol concrete, he’s ready to try something new this weekend.
“I’ve only raced twice on dirt. Both of them were at Schrader’s in Missouri in a modified,” said Truex, who won two weeks ago at Phoenix. “I grew up on four-wheelers and motorcycles. It’s going to be a learning curve for sure. I look at it as Bristol has been our worst track for the past couple years. Why the heck not lay down dirt and see what we can do? I think it’s going to be fun. New challenge, something different.”